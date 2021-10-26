DP World's third-quarter shipping volumes rise 8.1% as global economy recovers

Port operator handled 19.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units across its container terminals in the third quarter of 2021

Deena Kamel
Oct 26, 2021

DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, posted an 8.1 per cent increase in third-quarter container shipping volumes, beating industry growth of 6.4 per cent, as all the regions it operates in record growth.

The third-quarter gross volume growth was mainly driven by its operations in Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa and Australia with a "strong performance" from Qingdao in China, Mumbai, and Sokhna in Egypt, DP World said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This strong performance illustrates the resilience of the global container industry, and DP World’s continued ability to outperform the market," Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive of DP World, said. "Encouragingly, all our regions continue to deliver volume growth with India being a key driver."

More to follow...

Updated: October 26th 2021, 5:53 AM
