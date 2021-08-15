Moorfields Eye Hospital in Dubai is investigating a cyber-attack on some of its servers. Stephen Lock / The National

Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai said it has started an "urgent" investigation after hackers targeted some of its servers in a recent cyber attack.

"‘Moorfields Dubai has recently been subject of an IT security incident on some of its servers by cyber criminals," a hospital spokesperson said in an email to The National. "We have been undertaking an urgent and thorough investigation to understand what happened."

Some Dubai patients' identification information was accessed during the incident, but the hospital does not believe that patient health records have been compromised, the spokesman said.

"We take the privacy of our patients very seriously and we have contacted all affected patients to let them know about the incident," he said.

The hospital is working with a leading cyber security specialist agency, which it did not name, and is taking proactive measures to "strengthen our network and website security".

Moorfields, which is based in the UK with international locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, provides a range of eye healthcare services.

DarkTracer, a darkweb criminal intelligence profiling investigation platform, on Sunday tweeted that Moorfields NHS UK and Dubai were the target of a cyber attack.

Moorfields in London was not reachable outside of business work hours on Sunday by phone or email.

Corporate users were the target of about 38 per cent of the 25,811 financial malware attacks recorded in the UAE during the first half of the year as hackers exploited remote working vulnerabilities amid the Covid-19 pandemic, cyber security company Kaspersky said in July.

While the number of financial malware attacks fell, compared to the same period a year ago, the proportion of corporate users singled out by cyber criminals is on the rise, the Moscow-based company said

Victims in the UAE lose $746 million a year to cyber crime, according to UK technology comparison website Comparitech.

Victims of cyber crime worldwide lose $318 billion each year, the study found. About 71.1 million people in the world fall victim to cyber crime each year, which equates to nearly 900 victims per 100,000 people, and the average victim’s loss is $4,476 per cyber crime, the Comparitech research showed.

Remote working and rapid digital transformation because of the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in cyber crime globally.

Cyber security threats and greater restrictions in global data flows are among the 10 top geopolitical risks in 2021, consultancy Eurasia Group said in its Top risks 2021 report.

As more people work remotely and stay online for longer due to coronavirus-related restrictions, there will be an increase in their exposure to cyber attacks, the consultancy said.

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

Results: Women: 1. Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 322.95 points

2. Lysanne Richard (CAN) 285.75

3. Ellie Smart (USA) 277.70 Men: 1. Gary Hunt (GBR) 431.55

2. Constantin Popovici (ROU) 424.65

3. Oleksiy Prygorov (UKR) 392.30

Results: Women: 1. Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 322.95 points

2. Lysanne Richard (CAN) 285.75

3. Ellie Smart (USA) 277.70 Men: 1. Gary Hunt (GBR) 431.55

2. Constantin Popovici (ROU) 424.65

3. Oleksiy Prygorov (UKR) 392.30

Results: Women: 1. Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 322.95 points

2. Lysanne Richard (CAN) 285.75

3. Ellie Smart (USA) 277.70 Men: 1. Gary Hunt (GBR) 431.55

2. Constantin Popovici (ROU) 424.65

3. Oleksiy Prygorov (UKR) 392.30

Results: Women: 1. Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 322.95 points

2. Lysanne Richard (CAN) 285.75

3. Ellie Smart (USA) 277.70 Men: 1. Gary Hunt (GBR) 431.55

2. Constantin Popovici (ROU) 424.65

3. Oleksiy Prygorov (UKR) 392.30

Results: Women: 1. Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 322.95 points

2. Lysanne Richard (CAN) 285.75

3. Ellie Smart (USA) 277.70 Men: 1. Gary Hunt (GBR) 431.55

2. Constantin Popovici (ROU) 424.65

3. Oleksiy Prygorov (UKR) 392.30

Results: Women: 1. Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 322.95 points

2. Lysanne Richard (CAN) 285.75

3. Ellie Smart (USA) 277.70 Men: 1. Gary Hunt (GBR) 431.55

2. Constantin Popovici (ROU) 424.65

3. Oleksiy Prygorov (UKR) 392.30

Results: Women: 1. Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 322.95 points

2. Lysanne Richard (CAN) 285.75

3. Ellie Smart (USA) 277.70 Men: 1. Gary Hunt (GBR) 431.55

2. Constantin Popovici (ROU) 424.65

3. Oleksiy Prygorov (UKR) 392.30

Results: Women: 1. Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 322.95 points

2. Lysanne Richard (CAN) 285.75

3. Ellie Smart (USA) 277.70 Men: 1. Gary Hunt (GBR) 431.55

2. Constantin Popovici (ROU) 424.65

3. Oleksiy Prygorov (UKR) 392.30

Results: Women: 1. Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 322.95 points

2. Lysanne Richard (CAN) 285.75

3. Ellie Smart (USA) 277.70 Men: 1. Gary Hunt (GBR) 431.55

2. Constantin Popovici (ROU) 424.65

3. Oleksiy Prygorov (UKR) 392.30

Results: Women: 1. Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 322.95 points

2. Lysanne Richard (CAN) 285.75

3. Ellie Smart (USA) 277.70 Men: 1. Gary Hunt (GBR) 431.55

2. Constantin Popovici (ROU) 424.65

3. Oleksiy Prygorov (UKR) 392.30

Results: Women: 1. Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 322.95 points

2. Lysanne Richard (CAN) 285.75

3. Ellie Smart (USA) 277.70 Men: 1. Gary Hunt (GBR) 431.55

2. Constantin Popovici (ROU) 424.65

3. Oleksiy Prygorov (UKR) 392.30

Results: Women: 1. Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 322.95 points

2. Lysanne Richard (CAN) 285.75

3. Ellie Smart (USA) 277.70 Men: 1. Gary Hunt (GBR) 431.55

2. Constantin Popovici (ROU) 424.65

3. Oleksiy Prygorov (UKR) 392.30

Results: Women: 1. Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 322.95 points

2. Lysanne Richard (CAN) 285.75

3. Ellie Smart (USA) 277.70 Men: 1. Gary Hunt (GBR) 431.55

2. Constantin Popovici (ROU) 424.65

3. Oleksiy Prygorov (UKR) 392.30

Results: Women: 1. Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 322.95 points

2. Lysanne Richard (CAN) 285.75

3. Ellie Smart (USA) 277.70 Men: 1. Gary Hunt (GBR) 431.55

2. Constantin Popovici (ROU) 424.65

3. Oleksiy Prygorov (UKR) 392.30

Results: Women: 1. Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 322.95 points

2. Lysanne Richard (CAN) 285.75

3. Ellie Smart (USA) 277.70 Men: 1. Gary Hunt (GBR) 431.55

2. Constantin Popovici (ROU) 424.65

3. Oleksiy Prygorov (UKR) 392.30

Results: Women: 1. Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 322.95 points

2. Lysanne Richard (CAN) 285.75

3. Ellie Smart (USA) 277.70 Men: 1. Gary Hunt (GBR) 431.55

2. Constantin Popovici (ROU) 424.65

3. Oleksiy Prygorov (UKR) 392.30

Brief scores: Toss: South Africa, chose to field Pakistan: 177 & 294 South Africa: 431 & 43-1 Man of the Match: Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0

Brief scores: Toss: South Africa, chose to field Pakistan: 177 & 294 South Africa: 431 & 43-1 Man of the Match: Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0

Brief scores: Toss: South Africa, chose to field Pakistan: 177 & 294 South Africa: 431 & 43-1 Man of the Match: Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0

Brief scores: Toss: South Africa, chose to field Pakistan: 177 & 294 South Africa: 431 & 43-1 Man of the Match: Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0

Brief scores: Toss: South Africa, chose to field Pakistan: 177 & 294 South Africa: 431 & 43-1 Man of the Match: Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0

Brief scores: Toss: South Africa, chose to field Pakistan: 177 & 294 South Africa: 431 & 43-1 Man of the Match: Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0

Brief scores: Toss: South Africa, chose to field Pakistan: 177 & 294 South Africa: 431 & 43-1 Man of the Match: Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0

Brief scores: Toss: South Africa, chose to field Pakistan: 177 & 294 South Africa: 431 & 43-1 Man of the Match: Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0

Brief scores: Toss: South Africa, chose to field Pakistan: 177 & 294 South Africa: 431 & 43-1 Man of the Match: Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0

Brief scores: Toss: South Africa, chose to field Pakistan: 177 & 294 South Africa: 431 & 43-1 Man of the Match: Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0

Brief scores: Toss: South Africa, chose to field Pakistan: 177 & 294 South Africa: 431 & 43-1 Man of the Match: Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0

Brief scores: Toss: South Africa, chose to field Pakistan: 177 & 294 South Africa: 431 & 43-1 Man of the Match: Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0

Brief scores: Toss: South Africa, chose to field Pakistan: 177 & 294 South Africa: 431 & 43-1 Man of the Match: Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0

Brief scores: Toss: South Africa, chose to field Pakistan: 177 & 294 South Africa: 431 & 43-1 Man of the Match: Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0

Brief scores: Toss: South Africa, chose to field Pakistan: 177 & 294 South Africa: 431 & 43-1 Man of the Match: Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0

Brief scores: Toss: South Africa, chose to field Pakistan: 177 & 294 South Africa: 431 & 43-1 Man of the Match: Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

Fight card 1. Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) v Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) 2. Featherweight: Hussein Salim (IRQ) v Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) 3. Catchweight 80kg: Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Khamza Yamadaev (RUS) 4. Lightweight: Ho Taek-oh (KOR) v Ronald Girones (CUB) 5. Lightweight: Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) v Damien Lapilus (FRA) 6. Bantamweight: Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) v Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) 7. Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) 8. Flyweight: Shannon Ross (TUR) v Donovon Freelow (USA) 9. Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Dan Collins (GBR) 10. Catchweight 73kg: Islam Mamedov (RUS) v Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) 11. Bantamweight World title: Jaures Dea (CAM) v Xavier Alaoui (MAR) 12. Flyweight World title: Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG)

Fight card 1. Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) v Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) 2. Featherweight: Hussein Salim (IRQ) v Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) 3. Catchweight 80kg: Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Khamza Yamadaev (RUS) 4. Lightweight: Ho Taek-oh (KOR) v Ronald Girones (CUB) 5. Lightweight: Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) v Damien Lapilus (FRA) 6. Bantamweight: Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) v Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) 7. Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) 8. Flyweight: Shannon Ross (TUR) v Donovon Freelow (USA) 9. Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Dan Collins (GBR) 10. Catchweight 73kg: Islam Mamedov (RUS) v Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) 11. Bantamweight World title: Jaures Dea (CAM) v Xavier Alaoui (MAR) 12. Flyweight World title: Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG)

Fight card 1. Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) v Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) 2. Featherweight: Hussein Salim (IRQ) v Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) 3. Catchweight 80kg: Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Khamza Yamadaev (RUS) 4. Lightweight: Ho Taek-oh (KOR) v Ronald Girones (CUB) 5. Lightweight: Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) v Damien Lapilus (FRA) 6. Bantamweight: Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) v Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) 7. Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) 8. Flyweight: Shannon Ross (TUR) v Donovon Freelow (USA) 9. Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Dan Collins (GBR) 10. Catchweight 73kg: Islam Mamedov (RUS) v Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) 11. Bantamweight World title: Jaures Dea (CAM) v Xavier Alaoui (MAR) 12. Flyweight World title: Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG)

Fight card 1. Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) v Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) 2. Featherweight: Hussein Salim (IRQ) v Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) 3. Catchweight 80kg: Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Khamza Yamadaev (RUS) 4. Lightweight: Ho Taek-oh (KOR) v Ronald Girones (CUB) 5. Lightweight: Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) v Damien Lapilus (FRA) 6. Bantamweight: Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) v Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) 7. Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) 8. Flyweight: Shannon Ross (TUR) v Donovon Freelow (USA) 9. Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Dan Collins (GBR) 10. Catchweight 73kg: Islam Mamedov (RUS) v Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) 11. Bantamweight World title: Jaures Dea (CAM) v Xavier Alaoui (MAR) 12. Flyweight World title: Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG)

Fight card 1. Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) v Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) 2. Featherweight: Hussein Salim (IRQ) v Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) 3. Catchweight 80kg: Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Khamza Yamadaev (RUS) 4. Lightweight: Ho Taek-oh (KOR) v Ronald Girones (CUB) 5. Lightweight: Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) v Damien Lapilus (FRA) 6. Bantamweight: Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) v Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) 7. Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) 8. Flyweight: Shannon Ross (TUR) v Donovon Freelow (USA) 9. Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Dan Collins (GBR) 10. Catchweight 73kg: Islam Mamedov (RUS) v Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) 11. Bantamweight World title: Jaures Dea (CAM) v Xavier Alaoui (MAR) 12. Flyweight World title: Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG)

Fight card 1. Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) v Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) 2. Featherweight: Hussein Salim (IRQ) v Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) 3. Catchweight 80kg: Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Khamza Yamadaev (RUS) 4. Lightweight: Ho Taek-oh (KOR) v Ronald Girones (CUB) 5. Lightweight: Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) v Damien Lapilus (FRA) 6. Bantamweight: Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) v Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) 7. Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) 8. Flyweight: Shannon Ross (TUR) v Donovon Freelow (USA) 9. Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Dan Collins (GBR) 10. Catchweight 73kg: Islam Mamedov (RUS) v Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) 11. Bantamweight World title: Jaures Dea (CAM) v Xavier Alaoui (MAR) 12. Flyweight World title: Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG)

Fight card 1. Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) v Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) 2. Featherweight: Hussein Salim (IRQ) v Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) 3. Catchweight 80kg: Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Khamza Yamadaev (RUS) 4. Lightweight: Ho Taek-oh (KOR) v Ronald Girones (CUB) 5. Lightweight: Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) v Damien Lapilus (FRA) 6. Bantamweight: Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) v Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) 7. Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) 8. Flyweight: Shannon Ross (TUR) v Donovon Freelow (USA) 9. Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Dan Collins (GBR) 10. Catchweight 73kg: Islam Mamedov (RUS) v Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) 11. Bantamweight World title: Jaures Dea (CAM) v Xavier Alaoui (MAR) 12. Flyweight World title: Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG)

Fight card 1. Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) v Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) 2. Featherweight: Hussein Salim (IRQ) v Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) 3. Catchweight 80kg: Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Khamza Yamadaev (RUS) 4. Lightweight: Ho Taek-oh (KOR) v Ronald Girones (CUB) 5. Lightweight: Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) v Damien Lapilus (FRA) 6. Bantamweight: Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) v Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) 7. Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) 8. Flyweight: Shannon Ross (TUR) v Donovon Freelow (USA) 9. Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Dan Collins (GBR) 10. Catchweight 73kg: Islam Mamedov (RUS) v Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) 11. Bantamweight World title: Jaures Dea (CAM) v Xavier Alaoui (MAR) 12. Flyweight World title: Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG)

Fight card 1. Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) v Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) 2. Featherweight: Hussein Salim (IRQ) v Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) 3. Catchweight 80kg: Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Khamza Yamadaev (RUS) 4. Lightweight: Ho Taek-oh (KOR) v Ronald Girones (CUB) 5. Lightweight: Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) v Damien Lapilus (FRA) 6. Bantamweight: Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) v Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) 7. Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) 8. Flyweight: Shannon Ross (TUR) v Donovon Freelow (USA) 9. Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Dan Collins (GBR) 10. Catchweight 73kg: Islam Mamedov (RUS) v Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) 11. Bantamweight World title: Jaures Dea (CAM) v Xavier Alaoui (MAR) 12. Flyweight World title: Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG)

Fight card 1. Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) v Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) 2. Featherweight: Hussein Salim (IRQ) v Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) 3. Catchweight 80kg: Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Khamza Yamadaev (RUS) 4. Lightweight: Ho Taek-oh (KOR) v Ronald Girones (CUB) 5. Lightweight: Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) v Damien Lapilus (FRA) 6. Bantamweight: Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) v Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) 7. Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) 8. Flyweight: Shannon Ross (TUR) v Donovon Freelow (USA) 9. Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Dan Collins (GBR) 10. Catchweight 73kg: Islam Mamedov (RUS) v Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) 11. Bantamweight World title: Jaures Dea (CAM) v Xavier Alaoui (MAR) 12. Flyweight World title: Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG)

Fight card 1. Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) v Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) 2. Featherweight: Hussein Salim (IRQ) v Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) 3. Catchweight 80kg: Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Khamza Yamadaev (RUS) 4. Lightweight: Ho Taek-oh (KOR) v Ronald Girones (CUB) 5. Lightweight: Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) v Damien Lapilus (FRA) 6. Bantamweight: Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) v Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) 7. Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) 8. Flyweight: Shannon Ross (TUR) v Donovon Freelow (USA) 9. Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Dan Collins (GBR) 10. Catchweight 73kg: Islam Mamedov (RUS) v Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) 11. Bantamweight World title: Jaures Dea (CAM) v Xavier Alaoui (MAR) 12. Flyweight World title: Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG)

Fight card 1. Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) v Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) 2. Featherweight: Hussein Salim (IRQ) v Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) 3. Catchweight 80kg: Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Khamza Yamadaev (RUS) 4. Lightweight: Ho Taek-oh (KOR) v Ronald Girones (CUB) 5. Lightweight: Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) v Damien Lapilus (FRA) 6. Bantamweight: Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) v Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) 7. Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) 8. Flyweight: Shannon Ross (TUR) v Donovon Freelow (USA) 9. Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Dan Collins (GBR) 10. Catchweight 73kg: Islam Mamedov (RUS) v Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) 11. Bantamweight World title: Jaures Dea (CAM) v Xavier Alaoui (MAR) 12. Flyweight World title: Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG)

Fight card 1. Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) v Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) 2. Featherweight: Hussein Salim (IRQ) v Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) 3. Catchweight 80kg: Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Khamza Yamadaev (RUS) 4. Lightweight: Ho Taek-oh (KOR) v Ronald Girones (CUB) 5. Lightweight: Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) v Damien Lapilus (FRA) 6. Bantamweight: Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) v Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) 7. Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) 8. Flyweight: Shannon Ross (TUR) v Donovon Freelow (USA) 9. Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Dan Collins (GBR) 10. Catchweight 73kg: Islam Mamedov (RUS) v Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) 11. Bantamweight World title: Jaures Dea (CAM) v Xavier Alaoui (MAR) 12. Flyweight World title: Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG)

Fight card 1. Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) v Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) 2. Featherweight: Hussein Salim (IRQ) v Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) 3. Catchweight 80kg: Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Khamza Yamadaev (RUS) 4. Lightweight: Ho Taek-oh (KOR) v Ronald Girones (CUB) 5. Lightweight: Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) v Damien Lapilus (FRA) 6. Bantamweight: Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) v Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) 7. Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) 8. Flyweight: Shannon Ross (TUR) v Donovon Freelow (USA) 9. Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Dan Collins (GBR) 10. Catchweight 73kg: Islam Mamedov (RUS) v Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) 11. Bantamweight World title: Jaures Dea (CAM) v Xavier Alaoui (MAR) 12. Flyweight World title: Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG)

Fight card 1. Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) v Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) 2. Featherweight: Hussein Salim (IRQ) v Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) 3. Catchweight 80kg: Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Khamza Yamadaev (RUS) 4. Lightweight: Ho Taek-oh (KOR) v Ronald Girones (CUB) 5. Lightweight: Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) v Damien Lapilus (FRA) 6. Bantamweight: Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) v Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) 7. Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) 8. Flyweight: Shannon Ross (TUR) v Donovon Freelow (USA) 9. Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Dan Collins (GBR) 10. Catchweight 73kg: Islam Mamedov (RUS) v Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) 11. Bantamweight World title: Jaures Dea (CAM) v Xavier Alaoui (MAR) 12. Flyweight World title: Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG)

Fight card 1. Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) v Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) 2. Featherweight: Hussein Salim (IRQ) v Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) 3. Catchweight 80kg: Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Khamza Yamadaev (RUS) 4. Lightweight: Ho Taek-oh (KOR) v Ronald Girones (CUB) 5. Lightweight: Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) v Damien Lapilus (FRA) 6. Bantamweight: Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) v Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) 7. Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) 8. Flyweight: Shannon Ross (TUR) v Donovon Freelow (USA) 9. Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Dan Collins (GBR) 10. Catchweight 73kg: Islam Mamedov (RUS) v Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) 11. Bantamweight World title: Jaures Dea (CAM) v Xavier Alaoui (MAR) 12. Flyweight World title: Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG)

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars

if you go The flights Direct flights from the UAE to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, are available with Air Arabia, (www.airarabia.com) Fly Dubai (www.flydubai.com) or Etihad (www.etihad.com) from Dh1,200 return including taxes. The trek described here started from Jomson, but there are many other start and end point variations depending on how you tailor your trek. To get to Jomson from Kathmandu you must first fly to the lake-side resort town of Pokhara with either Buddha Air (www.buddhaair.com) or Yeti Airlines (www.yetiairlines.com). Both charge around US$240 (Dh880) return. From Pokhara there are early morning flights to Jomson with Yeti Airlines or Simrik Airlines (www.simrikairlines.com) for around US$220 (Dh800) return. The trek Restricted area permits (US$500 per person) are required for trekking in the Upper Mustang area. The challenging Meso Kanto pass between Tilcho Lake and Jomson should not be attempted by those without a lot of mountain experience and a good support team. An excellent trekking company with good knowledge of Upper Mustang, the Annaurpuna Circuit and Tilcho Lake area and who can help organise a version of the trek described here is the Nepal-UK run Snow Cat Travel (www.snowcattravel.com). Prices vary widely depending on accommodation types and the level of assistance required.

if you go The flights Direct flights from the UAE to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, are available with Air Arabia, (www.airarabia.com) Fly Dubai (www.flydubai.com) or Etihad (www.etihad.com) from Dh1,200 return including taxes. The trek described here started from Jomson, but there are many other start and end point variations depending on how you tailor your trek. To get to Jomson from Kathmandu you must first fly to the lake-side resort town of Pokhara with either Buddha Air (www.buddhaair.com) or Yeti Airlines (www.yetiairlines.com). Both charge around US$240 (Dh880) return. From Pokhara there are early morning flights to Jomson with Yeti Airlines or Simrik Airlines (www.simrikairlines.com) for around US$220 (Dh800) return. The trek Restricted area permits (US$500 per person) are required for trekking in the Upper Mustang area. The challenging Meso Kanto pass between Tilcho Lake and Jomson should not be attempted by those without a lot of mountain experience and a good support team. An excellent trekking company with good knowledge of Upper Mustang, the Annaurpuna Circuit and Tilcho Lake area and who can help organise a version of the trek described here is the Nepal-UK run Snow Cat Travel (www.snowcattravel.com). Prices vary widely depending on accommodation types and the level of assistance required.

if you go The flights Direct flights from the UAE to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, are available with Air Arabia, (www.airarabia.com) Fly Dubai (www.flydubai.com) or Etihad (www.etihad.com) from Dh1,200 return including taxes. The trek described here started from Jomson, but there are many other start and end point variations depending on how you tailor your trek. To get to Jomson from Kathmandu you must first fly to the lake-side resort town of Pokhara with either Buddha Air (www.buddhaair.com) or Yeti Airlines (www.yetiairlines.com). Both charge around US$240 (Dh880) return. From Pokhara there are early morning flights to Jomson with Yeti Airlines or Simrik Airlines (www.simrikairlines.com) for around US$220 (Dh800) return. The trek Restricted area permits (US$500 per person) are required for trekking in the Upper Mustang area. The challenging Meso Kanto pass between Tilcho Lake and Jomson should not be attempted by those without a lot of mountain experience and a good support team. An excellent trekking company with good knowledge of Upper Mustang, the Annaurpuna Circuit and Tilcho Lake area and who can help organise a version of the trek described here is the Nepal-UK run Snow Cat Travel (www.snowcattravel.com). Prices vary widely depending on accommodation types and the level of assistance required.

if you go The flights Direct flights from the UAE to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, are available with Air Arabia, (www.airarabia.com) Fly Dubai (www.flydubai.com) or Etihad (www.etihad.com) from Dh1,200 return including taxes. The trek described here started from Jomson, but there are many other start and end point variations depending on how you tailor your trek. To get to Jomson from Kathmandu you must first fly to the lake-side resort town of Pokhara with either Buddha Air (www.buddhaair.com) or Yeti Airlines (www.yetiairlines.com). Both charge around US$240 (Dh880) return. From Pokhara there are early morning flights to Jomson with Yeti Airlines or Simrik Airlines (www.simrikairlines.com) for around US$220 (Dh800) return. The trek Restricted area permits (US$500 per person) are required for trekking in the Upper Mustang area. The challenging Meso Kanto pass between Tilcho Lake and Jomson should not be attempted by those without a lot of mountain experience and a good support team. An excellent trekking company with good knowledge of Upper Mustang, the Annaurpuna Circuit and Tilcho Lake area and who can help organise a version of the trek described here is the Nepal-UK run Snow Cat Travel (www.snowcattravel.com). Prices vary widely depending on accommodation types and the level of assistance required.

if you go The flights Direct flights from the UAE to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, are available with Air Arabia, (www.airarabia.com) Fly Dubai (www.flydubai.com) or Etihad (www.etihad.com) from Dh1,200 return including taxes. The trek described here started from Jomson, but there are many other start and end point variations depending on how you tailor your trek. To get to Jomson from Kathmandu you must first fly to the lake-side resort town of Pokhara with either Buddha Air (www.buddhaair.com) or Yeti Airlines (www.yetiairlines.com). Both charge around US$240 (Dh880) return. From Pokhara there are early morning flights to Jomson with Yeti Airlines or Simrik Airlines (www.simrikairlines.com) for around US$220 (Dh800) return. The trek Restricted area permits (US$500 per person) are required for trekking in the Upper Mustang area. The challenging Meso Kanto pass between Tilcho Lake and Jomson should not be attempted by those without a lot of mountain experience and a good support team. An excellent trekking company with good knowledge of Upper Mustang, the Annaurpuna Circuit and Tilcho Lake area and who can help organise a version of the trek described here is the Nepal-UK run Snow Cat Travel (www.snowcattravel.com). Prices vary widely depending on accommodation types and the level of assistance required.

if you go The flights Direct flights from the UAE to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, are available with Air Arabia, (www.airarabia.com) Fly Dubai (www.flydubai.com) or Etihad (www.etihad.com) from Dh1,200 return including taxes. The trek described here started from Jomson, but there are many other start and end point variations depending on how you tailor your trek. To get to Jomson from Kathmandu you must first fly to the lake-side resort town of Pokhara with either Buddha Air (www.buddhaair.com) or Yeti Airlines (www.yetiairlines.com). Both charge around US$240 (Dh880) return. From Pokhara there are early morning flights to Jomson with Yeti Airlines or Simrik Airlines (www.simrikairlines.com) for around US$220 (Dh800) return. The trek Restricted area permits (US$500 per person) are required for trekking in the Upper Mustang area. The challenging Meso Kanto pass between Tilcho Lake and Jomson should not be attempted by those without a lot of mountain experience and a good support team. An excellent trekking company with good knowledge of Upper Mustang, the Annaurpuna Circuit and Tilcho Lake area and who can help organise a version of the trek described here is the Nepal-UK run Snow Cat Travel (www.snowcattravel.com). Prices vary widely depending on accommodation types and the level of assistance required.

if you go The flights Direct flights from the UAE to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, are available with Air Arabia, (www.airarabia.com) Fly Dubai (www.flydubai.com) or Etihad (www.etihad.com) from Dh1,200 return including taxes. The trek described here started from Jomson, but there are many other start and end point variations depending on how you tailor your trek. To get to Jomson from Kathmandu you must first fly to the lake-side resort town of Pokhara with either Buddha Air (www.buddhaair.com) or Yeti Airlines (www.yetiairlines.com). Both charge around US$240 (Dh880) return. From Pokhara there are early morning flights to Jomson with Yeti Airlines or Simrik Airlines (www.simrikairlines.com) for around US$220 (Dh800) return. The trek Restricted area permits (US$500 per person) are required for trekking in the Upper Mustang area. The challenging Meso Kanto pass between Tilcho Lake and Jomson should not be attempted by those without a lot of mountain experience and a good support team. An excellent trekking company with good knowledge of Upper Mustang, the Annaurpuna Circuit and Tilcho Lake area and who can help organise a version of the trek described here is the Nepal-UK run Snow Cat Travel (www.snowcattravel.com). Prices vary widely depending on accommodation types and the level of assistance required.

if you go The flights Direct flights from the UAE to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, are available with Air Arabia, (www.airarabia.com) Fly Dubai (www.flydubai.com) or Etihad (www.etihad.com) from Dh1,200 return including taxes. The trek described here started from Jomson, but there are many other start and end point variations depending on how you tailor your trek. To get to Jomson from Kathmandu you must first fly to the lake-side resort town of Pokhara with either Buddha Air (www.buddhaair.com) or Yeti Airlines (www.yetiairlines.com). Both charge around US$240 (Dh880) return. From Pokhara there are early morning flights to Jomson with Yeti Airlines or Simrik Airlines (www.simrikairlines.com) for around US$220 (Dh800) return. The trek Restricted area permits (US$500 per person) are required for trekking in the Upper Mustang area. The challenging Meso Kanto pass between Tilcho Lake and Jomson should not be attempted by those without a lot of mountain experience and a good support team. An excellent trekking company with good knowledge of Upper Mustang, the Annaurpuna Circuit and Tilcho Lake area and who can help organise a version of the trek described here is the Nepal-UK run Snow Cat Travel (www.snowcattravel.com). Prices vary widely depending on accommodation types and the level of assistance required.

if you go The flights Direct flights from the UAE to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, are available with Air Arabia, (www.airarabia.com) Fly Dubai (www.flydubai.com) or Etihad (www.etihad.com) from Dh1,200 return including taxes. The trek described here started from Jomson, but there are many other start and end point variations depending on how you tailor your trek. To get to Jomson from Kathmandu you must first fly to the lake-side resort town of Pokhara with either Buddha Air (www.buddhaair.com) or Yeti Airlines (www.yetiairlines.com). Both charge around US$240 (Dh880) return. From Pokhara there are early morning flights to Jomson with Yeti Airlines or Simrik Airlines (www.simrikairlines.com) for around US$220 (Dh800) return. The trek Restricted area permits (US$500 per person) are required for trekking in the Upper Mustang area. The challenging Meso Kanto pass between Tilcho Lake and Jomson should not be attempted by those without a lot of mountain experience and a good support team. An excellent trekking company with good knowledge of Upper Mustang, the Annaurpuna Circuit and Tilcho Lake area and who can help organise a version of the trek described here is the Nepal-UK run Snow Cat Travel (www.snowcattravel.com). Prices vary widely depending on accommodation types and the level of assistance required.

if you go The flights Direct flights from the UAE to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, are available with Air Arabia, (www.airarabia.com) Fly Dubai (www.flydubai.com) or Etihad (www.etihad.com) from Dh1,200 return including taxes. The trek described here started from Jomson, but there are many other start and end point variations depending on how you tailor your trek. To get to Jomson from Kathmandu you must first fly to the lake-side resort town of Pokhara with either Buddha Air (www.buddhaair.com) or Yeti Airlines (www.yetiairlines.com). Both charge around US$240 (Dh880) return. From Pokhara there are early morning flights to Jomson with Yeti Airlines or Simrik Airlines (www.simrikairlines.com) for around US$220 (Dh800) return. The trek Restricted area permits (US$500 per person) are required for trekking in the Upper Mustang area. The challenging Meso Kanto pass between Tilcho Lake and Jomson should not be attempted by those without a lot of mountain experience and a good support team. An excellent trekking company with good knowledge of Upper Mustang, the Annaurpuna Circuit and Tilcho Lake area and who can help organise a version of the trek described here is the Nepal-UK run Snow Cat Travel (www.snowcattravel.com). Prices vary widely depending on accommodation types and the level of assistance required.

if you go The flights Direct flights from the UAE to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, are available with Air Arabia, (www.airarabia.com) Fly Dubai (www.flydubai.com) or Etihad (www.etihad.com) from Dh1,200 return including taxes. The trek described here started from Jomson, but there are many other start and end point variations depending on how you tailor your trek. To get to Jomson from Kathmandu you must first fly to the lake-side resort town of Pokhara with either Buddha Air (www.buddhaair.com) or Yeti Airlines (www.yetiairlines.com). Both charge around US$240 (Dh880) return. From Pokhara there are early morning flights to Jomson with Yeti Airlines or Simrik Airlines (www.simrikairlines.com) for around US$220 (Dh800) return. The trek Restricted area permits (US$500 per person) are required for trekking in the Upper Mustang area. The challenging Meso Kanto pass between Tilcho Lake and Jomson should not be attempted by those without a lot of mountain experience and a good support team. An excellent trekking company with good knowledge of Upper Mustang, the Annaurpuna Circuit and Tilcho Lake area and who can help organise a version of the trek described here is the Nepal-UK run Snow Cat Travel (www.snowcattravel.com). Prices vary widely depending on accommodation types and the level of assistance required.

if you go The flights Direct flights from the UAE to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, are available with Air Arabia, (www.airarabia.com) Fly Dubai (www.flydubai.com) or Etihad (www.etihad.com) from Dh1,200 return including taxes. The trek described here started from Jomson, but there are many other start and end point variations depending on how you tailor your trek. To get to Jomson from Kathmandu you must first fly to the lake-side resort town of Pokhara with either Buddha Air (www.buddhaair.com) or Yeti Airlines (www.yetiairlines.com). Both charge around US$240 (Dh880) return. From Pokhara there are early morning flights to Jomson with Yeti Airlines or Simrik Airlines (www.simrikairlines.com) for around US$220 (Dh800) return. The trek Restricted area permits (US$500 per person) are required for trekking in the Upper Mustang area. The challenging Meso Kanto pass between Tilcho Lake and Jomson should not be attempted by those without a lot of mountain experience and a good support team. An excellent trekking company with good knowledge of Upper Mustang, the Annaurpuna Circuit and Tilcho Lake area and who can help organise a version of the trek described here is the Nepal-UK run Snow Cat Travel (www.snowcattravel.com). Prices vary widely depending on accommodation types and the level of assistance required.

if you go The flights Direct flights from the UAE to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, are available with Air Arabia, (www.airarabia.com) Fly Dubai (www.flydubai.com) or Etihad (www.etihad.com) from Dh1,200 return including taxes. The trek described here started from Jomson, but there are many other start and end point variations depending on how you tailor your trek. To get to Jomson from Kathmandu you must first fly to the lake-side resort town of Pokhara with either Buddha Air (www.buddhaair.com) or Yeti Airlines (www.yetiairlines.com). Both charge around US$240 (Dh880) return. From Pokhara there are early morning flights to Jomson with Yeti Airlines or Simrik Airlines (www.simrikairlines.com) for around US$220 (Dh800) return. The trek Restricted area permits (US$500 per person) are required for trekking in the Upper Mustang area. The challenging Meso Kanto pass between Tilcho Lake and Jomson should not be attempted by those without a lot of mountain experience and a good support team. An excellent trekking company with good knowledge of Upper Mustang, the Annaurpuna Circuit and Tilcho Lake area and who can help organise a version of the trek described here is the Nepal-UK run Snow Cat Travel (www.snowcattravel.com). Prices vary widely depending on accommodation types and the level of assistance required.

if you go The flights Direct flights from the UAE to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, are available with Air Arabia, (www.airarabia.com) Fly Dubai (www.flydubai.com) or Etihad (www.etihad.com) from Dh1,200 return including taxes. The trek described here started from Jomson, but there are many other start and end point variations depending on how you tailor your trek. To get to Jomson from Kathmandu you must first fly to the lake-side resort town of Pokhara with either Buddha Air (www.buddhaair.com) or Yeti Airlines (www.yetiairlines.com). Both charge around US$240 (Dh880) return. From Pokhara there are early morning flights to Jomson with Yeti Airlines or Simrik Airlines (www.simrikairlines.com) for around US$220 (Dh800) return. The trek Restricted area permits (US$500 per person) are required for trekking in the Upper Mustang area. The challenging Meso Kanto pass between Tilcho Lake and Jomson should not be attempted by those without a lot of mountain experience and a good support team. An excellent trekking company with good knowledge of Upper Mustang, the Annaurpuna Circuit and Tilcho Lake area and who can help organise a version of the trek described here is the Nepal-UK run Snow Cat Travel (www.snowcattravel.com). Prices vary widely depending on accommodation types and the level of assistance required.

if you go The flights Direct flights from the UAE to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, are available with Air Arabia, (www.airarabia.com) Fly Dubai (www.flydubai.com) or Etihad (www.etihad.com) from Dh1,200 return including taxes. The trek described here started from Jomson, but there are many other start and end point variations depending on how you tailor your trek. To get to Jomson from Kathmandu you must first fly to the lake-side resort town of Pokhara with either Buddha Air (www.buddhaair.com) or Yeti Airlines (www.yetiairlines.com). Both charge around US$240 (Dh880) return. From Pokhara there are early morning flights to Jomson with Yeti Airlines or Simrik Airlines (www.simrikairlines.com) for around US$220 (Dh800) return. The trek Restricted area permits (US$500 per person) are required for trekking in the Upper Mustang area. The challenging Meso Kanto pass between Tilcho Lake and Jomson should not be attempted by those without a lot of mountain experience and a good support team. An excellent trekking company with good knowledge of Upper Mustang, the Annaurpuna Circuit and Tilcho Lake area and who can help organise a version of the trek described here is the Nepal-UK run Snow Cat Travel (www.snowcattravel.com). Prices vary widely depending on accommodation types and the level of assistance required.

if you go The flights Direct flights from the UAE to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, are available with Air Arabia, (www.airarabia.com) Fly Dubai (www.flydubai.com) or Etihad (www.etihad.com) from Dh1,200 return including taxes. The trek described here started from Jomson, but there are many other start and end point variations depending on how you tailor your trek. To get to Jomson from Kathmandu you must first fly to the lake-side resort town of Pokhara with either Buddha Air (www.buddhaair.com) or Yeti Airlines (www.yetiairlines.com). Both charge around US$240 (Dh880) return. From Pokhara there are early morning flights to Jomson with Yeti Airlines or Simrik Airlines (www.simrikairlines.com) for around US$220 (Dh800) return. The trek Restricted area permits (US$500 per person) are required for trekking in the Upper Mustang area. The challenging Meso Kanto pass between Tilcho Lake and Jomson should not be attempted by those without a lot of mountain experience and a good support team. An excellent trekking company with good knowledge of Upper Mustang, the Annaurpuna Circuit and Tilcho Lake area and who can help organise a version of the trek described here is the Nepal-UK run Snow Cat Travel (www.snowcattravel.com). Prices vary widely depending on accommodation types and the level of assistance required.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars