UAE victims of cybercrime lose $746m a year

The countries that experienced the highest losses due to cybercrime are the United States ($28bn), Brazil ($26bn), the UK ($17.4bn) and Russia ($15.2bn), according to Comparitech. Getty Images

Victims in the UAE lose $746 million a year to cybercrime, according to new research by UK technology comparison website Comparitech.

Victims of cybercrime worldwide lose $318 billion each year, the study found. About 71.1 million people in the world fall victim to cybercrime each year, which equates to nearly 900 victims per 100,000 people, and the average victim’s loss is $4,476 per cybercrime, the Comparitech research revealed.

The company made the calculation based on an analysis of cybercrime reports in 67 countries for which this information was available in either 2018-2019 or 2019-2020.

“Cybercrime is still severely underreported by police and government entities and the true monetary value remains largely unknown,” the study said.

Remote working and rapid digital transformation because of the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in cybercrime globally.

The average global cost of a data breach rose by about 10 per cent a year to $4.2m over the past 12 months, according to IBM.

The countries that experienced the highest losses as a result of cybercrime are the United States ($28bn), Brazil ($26bn), the UK ($17.4bn) and Russia ($15.2bn), according to Comparitech research.

In comparison, the UAE recorded 166,667 victims losing $746m to cybercrime annually, the study said.

The country that experienced the largest increase in cybercrime was Sri Lanka, with a 359 per cent year-on-year increase from 2019 to 2020 (3,566 to 16,376 reports). Most (15,895) of these reports related to social media crimes, probably caused by the increased use of these platforms during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Significant increases in reported cybercrime were also observed in Belarus (176 per cent), Indonesia (140 per cent), Puerto Rico (125 per cent) and Panama (100 per cent).

In contrast, countries that experienced a decreases in cybercrimes were Croatia (59 per cent), Paraguay (58 per cent), Kuwait (27 per cent), Australia (7 per cent) and China (5 per cent), according to Comparitech.

The country with the highest proportion of cybercrime victims was the UK, with 1,095 per 100,000 people submitting reports. This was followed by Denmark (514 per 100,000 people), Spain (463 per 100,000 people), Brazil (415 per 100,000 people) and Austria (404 per 100,000 people), the study revealed.

Cybercrime is a wide-ranging term, according to Comparitech. “From an online data breach to a flurry of botnet attacks, the sheer scale of cybercrime is vast and, to some extent, unknown,” the report said.

While the Comparitech study focuses more on targeted crimes that seek to exploit individuals, steal someone’s data, or illegally access computer systems or networks, the report said there is a huge difference between how each police or government reports on cybercrime.

“Cybercrimes are heavily underreported both in terms of victims reporting the crimes and governments creating reports about cybercrime levels in their countries,” the study said.

Figures may also vary depending on what the reporting entity includes within its losses and whether or not lost time, replacement computers, police time, recovery costs, and other factors are added, it said.

“With the lack of transparency and reporting around these types of crimes, it is difficult to gauge the true extent of the problem … until we’re able to see the real cost of these crimes on a country-by-country basis, cybercriminals will continue to have the upper hand,” Comparitech said.

“Lack of reporting will lead to a loss in victim confidence (and a reluctance to report the crime), gaps in the awareness of these types of crimes, and inadequate legislation and criminal procedures to hold cyber criminals to account,” the company said.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The biog Born: High Wycombe, England Favourite vehicle: One with solid axels Favourite camping spot: Anywhere I can get to. Favourite road trip: My first trip to Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan. The desert they have over there is different and the language made it a bit more challenging. Favourite spot in the UAE: Al Dhafra. It’s unique, natural, inaccessible, unspoilt.

