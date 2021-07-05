Global sukuk issuance may hit $155bn in 2021, S&P says

The Riyadh skyline. The first-half sale of Sharia-compliant bonds issued by Saudi Arabia helped boost global sukuk issuance volumes. Reuters

Global sukuk issuance is set to increase to as much as $155 billion in 2021, or 11 per cent more than $139.8bn last year, driven by low interest rates and abundant liquidity, according to S&P Global Ratings.

The ratings agency said a more conservative outlook could be in the range of $140bn. Sukuk worth a record $167bn was issued in 2019.

A continued economic recovery, vaccination campaigns in most Islamic finance countries and oil prices of about $65 a barrel this year will also support growth in sukuk issuance, the rating agency said in its market report on Monday.

“Taken together, these factors point to stronger sukuk market performance in 2021 compared with 2020,” said Mohamed Damak, global head of Islamic finance at S&P.

Global sukuk issuance stood at $90.6bn in the first half of the year, slightly more than $86.4bn recorded in the six months to the end of June 2020.

The market's performance was propelled by Sharia-compliant bond sales in Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Oman. The sultanate returned to the market after issuing conventional debt in 2020.

The market was also supported by a higher primary issuance volume, which rose by 20 per cent in the first half of 2021.

“Absent an unexpected geopolitical event, a significant drop in oil prices or a shift in liquidity conditions on global capital markets, we expect sukuk issuance will continue to rise,” said Mr Damak.

However, issuance volumes in Bahrain, Indonesia, Turkey and the UAE declined. In Turkey, the decline was mainly due to the rise in local currency-denominated issuances while the UAE's sukuk sales dropped as the country adopted new Sharia standards.

“Despite higher oil prices and lower fiscal deficits, we expect that some sovereigns in the Gulf Cooperation Council will continue to tap the market to fund their economic diversification programmes,” S&P said.

It also expects bank and corporate issuance to “continue to support sukuk market performance" in the second half of 2021, after a muted activity in 2020 when companies preserved cash at the height of the pandemic and deferred capital expenditure.

Sukuk worth about $20bn is set to mature in the second half of this year, some of which will probably be refinanced through the market, S&P said.

Central banks around the world have introduced monetary stimulus measures last year to support the banking sector and help stabilise financial markets as part of their efforts to soften the blow of the pandemic on their economies.

Interest rates, which have been set near or below zero in many countries, are expected to remain low this year and beyond as the world economy continues to recover.

The International Monetary Fund expects the global economy, which last year slid into its worst recession since the Great Depression, to expand by 6 per cent in 2021.

The $2.4 trillion Sharia-compliant finance industry is expected to register “low to mid-single digit growth” in 2021. It grew by 11.4 per cent in 2019 on the back of higher-than-expected sukuk issuance, according to S&P Global.

The industry is expected to hit $3.69tn in 2024, according to Refinitiv and a report by the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector.

Sustainability-linked and green sukuk issuance will also support the global Islamic bond market in the second half of this year. However, the volume of such Sharia-compliant instruments is expected to remain limited, S&P said on Monday.

During the first half, the Islamic Development Bank issued sukuk worth $2.5bn and said it would use 10 per cent of the proceeds to finance green projects, with 90 per cent earmarked for social development programmes. Malaysia also issued a $1.3bn Islamic bond that included an $800 million sustainability tranche.

“Although these types of instruments may appeal to investors with ESG [environment, social and governance] objectives – and we expect to see more of them – we think that they will be the exception rather than the norm,” said Mr Damak.

Results 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,400m Winner Spirit Of Light, Clement Lecoeuvre (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer) 6.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner Bright Start, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 6.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 2,000m Winner Twelfthofneverland, Nathan Crosse, Satish Seemar 7.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m Winner Imperial Empire, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 7.50pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (T) 2,000m Winner Record Man, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,600m Winner Celtic Prince, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly

The distance learning plan Spring break will be from March 8 - 19 Public school pupils will undergo distance learning from March 22 - April 2. School hours will be 8.30am to 1.30pm Staff will be trained in distance learning programmes from March 15 - 19 Teaching hours will be 8am to 2pm during distance learning Pupils will return to school for normal lessons from April 5

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, second leg: Liverpool (0) v Barcelona (3), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Game is on BeIN Sports

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

The Bio Name: Lynn Davison Profession: History teacher at Al Yasmina Academy, Abu Dhabi Children: She has one son, Casey, 28 Hometown: Pontefract, West Yorkshire in the UK Favourite book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite Author: CJ Sansom Favourite holiday destination: Bali Favourite food: A Sunday roast

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

'Panga' Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill, Yagya Bhasin, Neena Gupta Rating: 3.5/5

Results Female 49kg: Mayssa Bastos (BRA) bt Thamires Aquino (BRA); points 0-0 (advantage points points 1-0). Female 55kg: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Amal Amjahid (BEL); points 4-2. Female 62kg: Beatriz Mesquita (BRA) v Ffion Davies (GBR); 10-2. Female 70kg: Thamara Silva (BRA) bt Alessandra Moss (AUS); submission. Female 90kg: Gabreili Passanha (BRA) bt Claire-France Thevenon (FRA); submission. Male 56kg: Hiago George (BRA) bt Carlos Alberto da Silva (BRA); 2-2 (2-0) Male 62kg: Gabriel de Sousa (BRA) bt Joao Miyao (BRA); 2-2 (2-1) Male 69kg: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Isaac Doederlein (USA); 2-2 (2-2) Ref decision. Male 77kg: Tommy Langarkar (NOR) by Oliver Lovell (GBR); submission. Male 85kg: Rudson Mateus Teles (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE); 2-2 (1-1) Ref decision. Male 94kg: Kaynan Duarte (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL); submission. Male 110kg: Joao Rocha (BRA) bt Yahia Mansoor Al Hammadi (UAE); submission.

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Federer's 11 Wimbledon finals 2003 Beat Mark Philippoussis 2004 Beat Andy Roddick 2005 Beat Andy Roddick 2006 Beat Rafael Nadal 2007 Beat Rafael Nadal 2008 Lost to Rafael Nadal 2009 Beat Andy Roddick 2012 Beat Andy Murray 2014 Lost to Novak Djokovic 2015 Lost to Novak Djokovic 2017 Beat Marin Cilic

The Disaster Artist Director: James Franco Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogan Four stars

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

