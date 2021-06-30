IMF approves $2.5bn credit line for Sudan to help rebuild its economy

People outside an exchange bureau in Khartoum. The International Monetary Fund has approved a $2.5 billion extended credit line for Sudan. Reuters

The International Monetary Fund approved a $2.5 billion extended credit line for Sudan to help the country rebuild its economy and reduce poverty.

The country will also receive debt relief amounting to $50bn under the enhanced Heavily Indebted Poor Countries initiative, the fund said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Sudan’s external public debt will be irrevocably reduced – through the HIPC debt relief and other debt relief initiatives anchored to the HIPC initiative by more than $50bn in net present value terms, representing over 90 per cent of Sudan’s total external debt, if it reaches the HIPC completion point in about three years’ time," the IMF said.

The executive boards of the World Bank’s International Development Association and the fund have both approved debt relief for the country.

“Today marks an important milestone that will enable Sudan to significantly reduce its debt burden. This is a potentially transformative outcome for a nation of 44 million people that has suffered conflict, instability and economic isolation for decades," said World Bank Group president David Malpass.

“The World Bank has been providing pre-arrears clearance grants to Sudan and supporting the Sudan Family Support Programme, and I am looking forward to further scaling up our engagement to improve the living conditions of the Sudanese people."

Altogether, Sudan’s external debt burden is expected to fall from about $56bn, or 163 per cent of the gross domestic product, at the end of 2020 to $6bn, or 14 per cent of GDP, once the completion point is reached and with the participation of all creditors, according to the IMF.

The country's economy is forecast to grow by 0.4 per cent this year after shrinking by 3.6 per cent in 2020, according to the fund.

The African country is undertaking a number of reforms including the removal of fuel subsidies and broadening its tax base to stabilise its economy and boost growth. Earlier this year, it devalued its currency among other measures to help attract investment and boost exports.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said strong policy commitments by Khartoum have improved governance and helped to strengthen public finances while channelling assistance to the most vulnerable and reducing distortions by moving to a market-determined exchange rate system.

“The authorities have also completed a Poverty Reduction Strategy Paper reflecting the shared view of key stakeholders on a national road map to alleviate poverty and identify priority sectors to achieve this objective,” she said.

Sudan’s economy contracted for a third consecutive year in 2020 and growth is expected to pick up gradually this year as economic stability is restored, according to the IMF.

The fiscal deficit has come down and is expected to narrow further in 2021 but inflation, which stood at 379 per cent in May, continues to remain very high, compared to a year ago.

“This decision is an important milestone that will support Sudan’s reform and development agenda and our efforts to move away from the past and foster better lives for our people,” said Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Last year, the US removed Sudan from its state sponsors of terrorism list, paving the way for the country to receive financial assistance from the World Bank and the IMF.

Next month, a meeting of the Paris Club, an informal group of 22 government creditors, will meet to decide how much debt relief Sudan will get.

Schedule: Sept 15: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (Dubai) Sept 16: Pakistan v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 17: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Sept 18: India v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 19: India v Pakistan (Dubai) Sept 20: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Super Four Sept 21: Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 21: Group B Winner v Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 23: Group A Winner v Group A Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 23: Group B Winner v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 25: Group A Winner v Group B Winner (Dubai) Sept 26: Group A Runner-up v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 28: Final (Dubai)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

