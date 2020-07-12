Search for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera continues as co-star Heather Morris asks if she can join

The search to find Glee star Naya Rivera continues today in Southern California, after Saturday's efforts ended without any results, authorities have said.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Saturday night that the search of Lake Piru will resume Sunday morning local time (around 7pm UAE).

Today’s search operation at Lake Piru is winding down. The mission will resume Sunday morning in the ongoing effort to locate Naya Rivera. pic.twitter.com/oy25vTdDLi — Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 12, 2020

Authorities said on Thursday, July 9, they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in the lake. Her son Josey Hollis Dorsey, 4, was found alone in a rented boat.

The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mum never made it out of the water,” Sheriff’s Sergeant Kevin Donoghue said.

Rivera's Glee co-star Heather Morris replied to the tweet from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office this morning, asking if she can join the search.

Across two tweets she wrote: "My name is Heather Morris, I'm Naya's close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. I understand your team is doing everything in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you".

My name is Heather Morris, I'm Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

Rivera's family and ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, Josey’s father, are already participating in the search.

Police have confirmed that the actress had taken her son to Lake Piru, north-west of Los Angeles in Ventura County, for a boat ride. After renting the boat at 1pm local time, her child was found alone in the vessel three hours later, while Rivera was nowhere to be found. The police had immediately ordered an aerial search and deployed a dive team to the site.

Rivera played Santana Lopez on the long-running US sitcom Glee, which ran from 2009 to 2015.

Additional reporting from AP

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

