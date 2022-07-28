Stars swoop on to the red carpet for 'House of the Dragon' world premiere in LA

The cast of House of the Dragon, a prequel series to Game of Thrones, headed to Los Angeles for the world premiere of the new TV show on Wednesday night.

British actors and actresses such as Rhys Ifans, Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke rubbed shoulders with American stars such as Lisa Edelstein, Kate Siegel, Ryan Hansen and more.

The event took place at LA's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Co-creator and executive producer George R R Martin, who wrote the original stories, was forced to miss the premiere after testing positive for Covid-19, according to Casey Bloys, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer. He is thought to have caught the virus at San Diego Comic-Con, reports industry publication Variety.

Based on Martin's Fire and Blood, House of the Dragon, the prequel focuses on the Targaryen family during their reign of Westeros, three centuries before the events of hit HBO show Game of Thrones.

Considine stars as King Viserys Targaryen with D’Arcy as his firstborn daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, the king’s younger brother and heir to the throne.

Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower, while Ifans plays Otto Hightower, her father and the Hand of the King.

Alcock plays the young Rhaenyra, while Carey appears as the young Alicent.

The cast also includes Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, Jefferson Hall as Lord Jason Lannister and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, who was also at the premiere.

Game of Thrones was one of the channel's most-watched shows when it was broadcast from 2011 to 2019, however the finale was met with criticism as fans expressed their disappointment at how the series ended.

The new series is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max on August 21. It will be released in the UAE on OSN+ the same day, which is August 22, with new episodes out weekly.

There are 10 episodes in the first season.