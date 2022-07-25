Best cosplay costumes at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Hugh Grant, Keanu Reeves, Terry Crews and Sir Patrick Stewart joined comic book fans at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, as the event returned in-person for the first time in two years after moving online owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thousands of fans flocked to the San Diego Convention Centre for the four-day event, which wrapped up on Sunday, with Covid protocols including vaccine checks and mask-wearing still enforced.

Masks were not an issue, however, as many fans dress up for the occasion, donning their best cosplay costumes — and this year, they went all out.

Spider-Man was a popular costume, and there were plenty of pirates out and about, too. Of course, superheroes and Marvel characters dominated the trends, but there were an abundance of anime-inspired get-ups and popular sci-fi creatures.

Keanu Reeves speaks onstage at the Keanu Reeves BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Continues panel, during 2022 Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Centre on July 22, 2022, in California. Getty Images / AFP

Major announcements: new trailers and Marvel's road map

Pop culture fans returned home happy following a weekend of exciting film and television announcements.

A flurry of features were announced from industry giants including Amazon, Warner Bros, HBO and Marvel, who revealed exclusive sneak peeks and other content.

Most of the major announcements were made on the second and third days in the famous Hall H venue.

Things got under way on Thursday afternoon with the official release of the trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The two-minute trailer shows Chris Pine leading a team of A-list fantasy thieves against a backdrop of CGI action scenes, set against Led Zeppelin's track Whole Lotta Love.

Friday's announcements were led by Amazon, with the release of a new trailer for the coming series The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.

The panel, hosted by US talk show host Stephen Colbert, featured interviews with most members of the large ensemble cast, as well as an enormous panoramic screen to show the new trailer and several other, exclusive clips from the show.

Fans will be thrown deep into JRR Tolkein's Second Age in the series, which takes place thousands of years before the events of the world-renowned The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books.

Other panels on the convention's first day included one for The Walking Dead franchise, which released trailers for the show's final episodes and introduced the coming anthological spin-off series Tales of the Walking Dead.

Dwayne Johnson kicked off Saturday with an electrifying promotional panel for his coming DC blockbuster Black Adam.

The actor appeared onstage surrounded by crackling electricity and swirling smoke and dressed in his anti-hero attire, as he warned fans that the superhero universe would "never be the same again".

The Black Adam showcase was preceded by a panel for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which stars Zachary Levi, Rachel Zegler and Dame Helen Mirren.

Mirren joked that she had been banned from Comic-Con for fighting at previous conventions, as she appeared in a virtual message to fans apologising for her absence.

Later, HBO's House of the Dragon panel featured plenty of British talent as well an appearance by Game of Thrones's creator George RR Martin, 73, who reassured fans yet again that he was still writing The Winds of Winter.

But one of the weekend's biggest talking points was the Marvel "mega-panel" on Saturday afternoon, hosted by boss Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios.

After announcing that the franchise's Phase Four would soon end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Feige went on to set out the road map for both Phases Five and Six, confirming dozens of new titles and a Disney series.

Among the announcements were trailers for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ahead of which the cast and crew paid tribute to its late star Chadwick Boseman.

Director Ryan Coogler said the production team behind the film had "put our love for Chadwick into this film" before introducing the emotional clip.

Feige also announced that Phase Six of Marvel would begin in 2024 with a Fantastic Four film and end in 2025 with two new Avengers movies.

The first, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, is scheduled for a May 2, 2025 release and Avengers: Secret Wars will come out only six months later on November 7, 2025.

- PA contributed to this report

