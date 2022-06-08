UAE version of 'Million Dollar Listing' reality show in the works

Abu Dhabi's Image Nation has acquired the rights to develop the first international version of the long-running reality show Million Dollar Listing, and it's going to be set in the UAE.

Similar to its American counterpart, Million Dollar Listing UAE will follow the lives of estate agents as they negotiate sales on some of the most luxurious and exclusive residential properties in the region. Casting has already begun for the eight-episode show, which will be streamed on Starzplay and is set to be released in 2023.

“Image Nation is delighted to have acquired the rights to this phenomenally popular reality entertainment series — working with our partners at Starzplay to show audiences the lives of realtors and the properties they are representing in the constantly evolving UAE market," said Ben Ross, the chief content officer at Image Nation.

"We’re excited to share an insight into some of the homes and personalities associated with selling those properties to audiences around the world.”

First broadcast in the US on the Bravo network in 2006 and set in Los Angeles, the series has spawned several franchises, with other versions set in New York, Miami and San Francisco.

"The UAE offers the perfect location for this successful show to be shot; with people from all over the world combined with ground-breaking architecture and the ultra-lux lifestyle that the UAE is well known for, the location certainly offers a unique spin on the award-winning franchise," said Nadim Dada, vice president of programming and content acquisition.

Real Housewives of Dubai, another reality show by Bravo, which is owned by NBCUniversal Formats, had its premiere last week.

Last month, Dubai Hustle, a BBC Three reality show based on a group of property brokers, was released in the UK. The two-part series follows a group of agents from the UK employed by British agency haus & haus as they try to make it in Dubai.

