'The Real Housewives of Dubai': cast, release date and teaser trailer revealed

Bravo has unveiled the first teaser trailer for its coming reality show, The Real Housewives of Dubai. The show is the latest entry into the Housewives franchise, which has featured women from Beverly Hills, New York and Atlanta.

The Dubai spin-off is the 11th instalment and the first to take place internationally. In addition to revealing who is in the cast, Bravo also announced when the show will debut. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the release date for ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’?

Bravo has announced the show will have its premiere on June 1.

Who is in the cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’?

The 30-second clip revealed that Dr Sara Al Madani, Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury will be appearing as cast members.

Here's a rundown of who they are, for those who may not be familiar with them.

Stanbury, 45, was previously on another Bravo reality show, as she starred in Ladies of London from 2014 until 2017. She then moved to Dubai, where she lives with ex-footballer and husband Sergio Carrallo.

Meanwhile, Emirati entrepreneur Al Madani, who is a single mother, has amassed a large social media following as she grows her many businesses, with interests in fashion and technology, as well as the restaurant industry.

She started working at age 15 and has also held government roles. In 2014, she was selected as board member of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Al Madani joked that she is a “goal digger, not a gold digger” during a video interview with Curly Tales.

Ali is a Lebanese-American influencer who used to go by the moniker Lipstick Mommy. She is married to British businessman Munif Ali and they have three children, Sophia, Nour and Ayan.

A co-founder of Fruit Cake and attached to Phoenix Store, a cryptocurrency mining hardware retailer, Ali has a diverse business portfolio. She was born in Lebanon, but her family moved to Austin, Texas, when she was 4.

Dubbed Dubai's top model, Ayan, who was born Ayan Pillott, has worked on campaigns for Piaget, Moschino, Van Cleef & Arpels and Chanel, and is described as an Amato muse. The Kenyan model has been married for more than 20 years and has a son aged 16, who also models. She moved to Dubai in 2004.

Also starring in the show will be social media star Brooks, who describes herself as a “Dubai real estate director, philanthropist and mom” on her Instagram. She is also the owner and founder of The Glasshouse Dubai, a luxury beauty salon and spa soon to open in City Walk.

Finally, Jamaican designer Milan, born Lesa-Gayle Wee Tom, is a former beauty pageant regular. She was a contestant in Miss Jamaica Universe 2009, and the Miss Caribbean World, Miss Hollywood Teen USA and Queen Miss Jamaica Caribbean World pageants in 2010.

She is no stranger to reality TV, having been cast in BET’s College Hill in 2008. She was linked to athlete Usain Bolt in 2010, but she is now married to British financier Richard Hall. The couple have three sons.

What does the teaser trailer reveal about the series?

Not very much as the clip is only 30-seconds, but shows the women wearing sparkling, gold glittered gowns while walking through the sand dunes.

"Turns out all that glitters IS gold. The new Housewife royalty has arrived, and they’re taking over Dubai! Get on the list for the premiere June 1st!" Bravo wrote alongside the trailer on the network's Instagram page.

Andy Cohen, executive producer and reunion host for The Real Housewives, first revealed plans for the new show in November.

“Get your passports, our 11th city! We are going to the billionaire’s playground, the city of gold, the desert oasis — The Real Housewives of Dubai. This is going to blow the lid off the entire franchise," he said, appearing on the Today show.

In Bravo's description of the show, the network promises that the group of "lavish women" will prove "everything is more extravagant in the "City of Gold". A mix of old and new friends, the group will grapple with tensions when long-standing friendships get challenged.

"The women quickly learn that if you can’t handle the heat... get out of Dubai," the network's description said.