Bravo announces 'The Real Housewives of Dubai', set to premiere in 2022

Bravo has announced that its popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to the UAE, with The Real Housewives of Dubai set to premiere in 2022.

The series will be the network’s first international series outside of the US, Bravo says, and promises fans to expect “over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene”.

"Everything’s bigger in Dubai,” executive producer of Real Housewives Andy Cohen said, “and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international 'Housewives’ series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides.”

Bravo has not yet revealed the cast for Dubai, which will be the 11th city in the Real Housewives network.

Much like the US versions of the show, which include The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the original The Real Housewives of Orange County, the series will follow a group of woman as they navigate their relationships, careers and ultra-wealthy lifestyles.

While Bravo says this will be its first international series, local television networks have reproduced the series around the world, including in Cheshire, UK and Melbourne, Australia, as well as Israel.

After it was announced on Twitter on Monday, there were plenty of reactions across social media about the release. Lots of people said they hoped the show would include a mix of cultures.

"It will be fascinating to see the blend of cultures. I hope Bravo will give the respect to the UAE to my special place in the world Bravoholics, #RHODubai and #RHODXB," wrote Twitter user Katie Lawson.

"#RHODubai better include “real” as in local native born and bred," another user wrote.

Other people speculated as to who might make the cast.

"[Caroline Stanbury] better be the reason for this franchise launching in Dubai! I *need* her back on TV!" wrote one Twitter user.

While other's called for some celebrities who call Dubai home to make an appearance.

