Disney+ to launch top titles in Middle East, including 'Ms. Marvel'

Ahead of its official arrival in the Middle East and North Africa on June 8, Disney+ has unveiled a list of films, TV shows and originals that will be available upon launch.

While Ms. Marvel will be released on the platform globally on June 8, coinciding with its launch in the region, no specific mention is made of the highly anticipated show based on the first Muslim superhero to headline a Marvel comic book series. A separate announcement is expected on that soon.

With 1,200 films, more than 1,000 TV shows and 100 exclusive originals, the confirmed library of content on launch is staggering, and is bound to particularly excite Marvel fans.

Superhero fans will now have access to Marvel's acclaimed TV shows, namely its latest hit Moon Knight, as well as WandaVision and the animated series What If...?.

This is in addition to all the titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Oscar-nominated Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow.

Star Wars fans can also now officially enjoy hit spin-off shows including The Book of Boba Fett, both seasons of The Mandalorian and the latest series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, the first episode of which was released last week.

Ewan McGregor in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'. The first episode was released on May 27. Photo: Disney+

All the hit Disney and Pixar films will be included, from the Oscar-winning Soul to Luca and Encanto, as well as the massive hit Cruella starring Emma Stone as the legendary Cruella de Vil.

Beloved Disney classics that will be available on the platform include Cinderella, Aladdin, The Lion King and The Little Mermaid, alongside more recent blockbusters such as Frozen, Frozen II and 2020's live-action Mulan. There will also be hundreds of Disney Channel series, shorts and specials available to stream, including Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and Hannah Montana.

Disney-distributed hit comedy series Only Murders in the Building, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, will also be available. And so will The Kardashians, the continuation of the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended on E! after a 20-season run.

Other popular shows include The Simpsons, Grey’s Anatomy and The Walking Dead, as well as films such as Avatar and the action-packed comedy Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds.

The slate also includes National Geographic content, with titles such The Rescue, Free Solo, The World According To Jeff Goldblum and Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.

Ahead of its arrival in the Mena region, Disney+ launched an introductory offer of Dh239 for an annual subscription against its original price of Dh298.99, meaning a 12-month offer for the price of eight. The offer will be available as a discount code until June 7. The code must be redeemed by June 19.

How to watch all Marvel Cinematic Universe films in story order - in pictures: