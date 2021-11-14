'Ms Marvel' teaser trailer: everything we know about the Muslim superhero series

She is the first Muslim superhero to headline a Marvel comic book and now fans have gotten a new look at newcomer Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel.

As part of Disney+ Day on Friday, a number of coming shows and films were announced for the streaming service, including a teaser trailer that showed the first footage of Vellani as the superhero.

Although the clip is less than 30 seconds, we’re introduced to Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager living in New Jersey.

At one point during the trailer, she says: “It’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world,” before being shown in action in her suit and fleetingly alluding to her character’s powers, while her friend responds "maybe now they do". She’s also shown in a homemade costume similar to that of her hero, Captain Marvel.

Ahead of the show’s debut, here’s everything we know about it so far.

When is 'Ms Marvel' coming out?

Although an exact date is yet to be announced, it is expected to premiere on Disney+ some time in summer 2022.

Who is in the cast?

The show stars Vellani as Khan in her first acting credit. She was announced for the role in October 2020, months after Disney revealed that it was turning the comic book into a live-action series.

The rest of the young cast consists of Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Matt Lintz and Rish Shah.

How many episodes are there?

The first season of Ms Marvel will contain six episodes.

How will 'Ms Marvel' tie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

In the series, like the comic book, Khan is a huge admirer of Captain Marvel. This is where she takes her superhero moniker from. The MCU is set to release a 2022 sequel to Captain Marvel, titled The Marvels, which is expected to also feature Vellani as Khan. It will also star Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris as Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau.