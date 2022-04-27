Disney+ launches introductory offer for UAE subscribers

Ahead of its anticipated launch in the Middle East, Disney+ is offering a introductory rate for interested subscribers.

In March, the streaming platform announced it would launch in full in the UAE, as well as 15 other markets across the Mena region, on June 8, with a subscription of Dh29.99 per month or Dh298.99 for the year.

However, now Disney+ is offering a rate of Dh239 for an annual subscription, meaning a 12-month offer for the price of eight months. To take advantage of the deal, you simply need to register on the Disney+ website.

The offer will be available until June 7 and must be redeemed by June 19.

What is Disney+?

Disney+ is the streaming service of The Walt Disney Company, the creator of some of the world’s best-loved movie and TV entertainment.

It was launched in its home country, the US, as well as in selected global markets including Canada and the Netherlands, in November 2019. This followed a period of winding down contracts with rivals, including Netflix, to take key Disney properties, such as Marvel, in-house.

Prior to launching its own service, Disney licensed several of its properties to an international patchwork of broadcasters and streaming services, and until recently, the Middle Eastern rights to much Disney+ content was held by OSN under the Disney+ on OSN banner.

The official launch of Disney+ followed the successful trial of a prototype, the DisneyLife streaming service, in the UK, which was replaced by the full Disney+ service in early 2020. Disney+ is now available in more than 80 countries and territories, and reported 196.4 million global subscribers in its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022.

The June launch of the streaming platform across the Mena region is part of a wider expansion that will include 42 new countries and 11 territories where Disney+ services will be available over the course of the summer.

What shows can I watch on Disney+?

The new regional streaming service will be home to all the latest content and back catalogue from popular Disney brands.

Oscar Isaac in a scene from the Disney+ series 'Moon Knight'. Disney+ via AP

Subscribers will be able to watch Disney+ exclusives, too, including the spin-offs The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is also keeping viewers entertained, with existing favourites such as Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac and Egyptian-Palestinian actress May Calamawy.

Subscribers will also be able to enjoy movies and animation from Disney and its subsidiary Pixar, including recent animated Oscar-nominees Luca, Encanto and Cruella, starring Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil.