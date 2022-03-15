OSN overhauls its streaming app with OSN+

The OSN Group has launched OSN+, a new service to replace the OSN Streaming app.

The OSN+ app is available across smart devices from most major TV manufacturers, as well as on iOS, Android and web devices. The app’s design overhauls the group’s traditional red logo in favour of a more colourful aesthetic. It also features a refreshed interface and an enhanced search engine.

The company said the app marks “a new chapter” for the group as it embraces opportunities presented by the growing subscription video-on-demand landscape in the Middle East and North Africa.

Through exclusive partnerships, OSN+ will house titles from several leading international studios.

In January, the group announced the extension of its long-term partnership with HBO, as well as an expansion of its NBCUniversal relationship, to include more television exclusives and boxsets from Peacock and Sky Studios. Announcements of new deals for series from Endeavor Content and All3Media also followed, supplementing existing partnerships with Paramount, Warner Media, Sony, Discovery, MGM and Lionsgate.

The much-anticipated Paramount+ blockbuster series Halo, based on the popular Microsoft game, will be heading the OSN+ launch. It will have its premiere exclusively in the region on the same day as its worldwide release on March 25.

In addition to its international content, OSN+ will feature Arabic original content produced locally by leading creative talent from the region. The first OSN+ Original series, an Arabic adaptation of smash hit series Suits, will be launched at the start of Ramadan, followed later in the year by OSN+ Original feature film Yellow Bus.

The company said it is investing heavily in regional premium series and features, with more titles scheduled to be announced in the coming weeks.

"The OSN Group is on a mission to consistently deliver outstanding entertainment on every screen and OSN+ is the cornerstone of our new business proposition,” said Sangeeta Desai, chief executive of OSN Group. “Building on our rich legacy in world-class entertainment, OSN+ will lead the next phase of our journey to deliver the best of global and local content to our viewers anytime, anywhere at an accessible price point.”

The OSN+ service costs $9.50 per month and includes a free seven-day trial. More information is available at osnplus.com