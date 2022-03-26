What we know about Mohamed Ramadan's new series 'Al Mishwar'

Mohamed Ramadan is a wanted man in his forthcoming Ramadan series Al Mishwar (The Journey).

The Egyptian actor plays Maher, a taxi driver who becomes accused of trafficking antiquities and goes on the run with his wife, Ward, played by Dina El Sherbiny.

The series will follow their attempts to be reunited with their son.

The series will mark the first time Ramadan and El Sherbiny appear on screen together. Photo: mohamedramadanws / Instagram

Al Mishwar will air on DMC and be available to stream on MBC’s Shahid. It will mark the first time Ramadan and El Sherbiny appear on screen together. The series is directed by Mohamed Yasine and written by Mohamed Farid. It also stars Amr Abdel Gelil, Bayoumi Fouad, Nada Bassiouny, Ahmed Ghozzi, Ahmed Magdy, and Ahmed Saeed Abdul Ghani.

The series was filmed in Cairo in November. A source close to Ramadan told Egyptian news outlet Masrawy that the series would be replete with chase scenes.

El Sherbiny shared her thoughts on the show during the Joy Awards in Riyadh in January. The actress is renowned for her high octane roles in modern and topical dramas such as Luebet Al Nesyan (2020) and Zay El Shams (2019).

“It’s a great show with a great story,” she said. “I hope people like it. It was a tiring production, with a lot of travelling.”

She said it was her third collaboration with Yasine. “Working with him is fun,” she said.

Yasine is known for period dramas, including 2016's Afrah AlQoba, set in the 1970s and 2013's Moga Harra, following the lives of an Egyptian family across generations.