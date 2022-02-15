Barry Keoghan and Ming-Na Wen coming to Comic Con 2022 in Abu Dhabi

The Middle East Film & Comic Con has announced its final slate of celebrities heading to the pop culture event at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from March 4 to 6.

Actors Barry Keoghan, Ming-Na Wen, Kevin Conroy and Disney artist James C Mulligan will be making appearances as part of a celebrity meet-and-greet.

Irish actor Keoghan was most recently in the Marvel film Eternals and also starred in Christopher Nolan’s war epic action film Dunkirk, based on true events that occurred during the Second World War.

Wen is an American actress who stars in the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett and was also in the ABC superhero series Agents of SHIELD.

Meanwhile, Conroy is known for his voice work, voicing Batman and Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Animated Series, as well as numerous spin-off projects, such as the Batman: Arkham Asylum video game.

Finally, Mulligan is a Disney artist whose works have been collected by celebrities such as Johnny Depp, Neil Patrick Harris and Richard Sherman.

When I’m not creating Notorious Alien worlds… Sometimes I get to do things like this. #BusterMove #BusterKeaton pic.twitter.com/9243shKz4Q — Mulligan (@JamesCMulligan) February 11, 2022

Already announced for this year's event are Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito, Jon Bernthal and Michael Rooker, former stars of The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel and voice actor Charles Martinet.

“The event will no doubt provide awesome excitement to the well-established and loyal fan base, and will prove to be a great addition to Abu Dhabi’s ever-expanding line-up of exciting events for 2022," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

"We regard it as a real honour for the emirate to become part of the Comic Con global family, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming Comic Con’s crowd to explore Abu Dhabi for the very first time."

This year's Middle East Film & Comic Con will offer 25 exclusive Super VIP tickets that are priced at Dh2,500. The limited-edition pass will give visitors VIP access to all three days of the event, as well as complimentary meet-and-greet sessions with all the celebrities, a swag bag and fast-track entry.

In addition, those who purchase the tickets can expect one-hour exclusive access on the Friday, before doors open to the public at 2pm.

