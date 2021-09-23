Kim Kardashian hosting 'SNL' sparks mixed reaction: 'Why ask unfunny people to do this?'

Kim Kardashian West has been announced as one of the first four hosts of the coming season of Saturday Night Live.

The long-running American sketch show – which won Outstanding Variety Sketch Series at the Emmys on Sunday – is returning with its 47th season on October 2, and Owen Wilson, Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis have been named as the first four hosts.

"No turning back now! LOL I’m hosting SNL!" Kardashian West tweeted on Wednesday, announcing herself as host for the October 9 show, along with Halsey as the musical guest.

The show returns with Wilson as the first guest host on October 2, with musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Kardashian West follows on October 9, then it's No Time to Die star Malek's turn on October 16, accompanied by Young Thug.

Former SNL cast member Sudeikis will return to the show as host on October 23, with Brandi Carlile. Sudeikis joined the show as a sketch writer in 2003, and became a featured star from 2005 until he left in 2013. He has since made cameo appearances in 2015, 2016 and 2019.

Reaction to Kim Kardashian West's 'SNL' gig

There has been a mixed reaction to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosting the popular comedy show.

The most high-profile of the sceptics is Will and Grace star Debra Messing, who asked: "Am I missing something?" as she retweeted the Variety announcement that Kardashian West would host the show.

"Why Kim Kardashian?" Messing wrote. "I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show or album launch."

Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something? https://t.co/WYrobkv8Fi — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) September 22, 2021

The fact that she is not from a comedy background is a recurring theme in the Twitter backlash, and one to-the-point critic wrote: "Wow scraping the bottom of the barrel there SNL."

"Can't act, can't sing, can't dance, not funny. Absolutely no reason to watch," @MaxxFisher wrote in response to Kardashian West's announcement. This was echoed by @ClareTweetsALot, who wrote: "That's right, SNL has offered a hosting gig to Kim Kardashian, who is famously neither funny nor a talented actress."

Another Twitter user concisely asked, "Why ask unfunny people to this?", while @joegomez1916 quipped that it was the "perfect night to go out!"

User @RyloLH tweeted: "So many talented funny women out there and @nbcsnl is having Kim Kardashian West host the show," with a Schitt's Creek gif.

So many talented funny women out there and @nbcsnl is having Kim Kardashian West host the show pic.twitter.com/xDdkgC3gXU — Ryan Harris (@RyloLH) September 22, 2021

However, the mother-of-four also has her fair share of people defending her on social media.

Twitter user @AisleSeat gave her the benefit of the doubt, writing: "A lot of people are griping about Kim Kardashian hosting SNL. I think it's kind of an intriguing choice. If she's willing to poke a little fun at herself, it could be funny."

Other fans argued that she has the comedy chops to make the hosing gig work, including @roxanne_miley, who wrote: "OMG, this should be so fun! Especially since you're so low-key funny."

Another motivational fan wrote that she was going to "knock this one out of the park".