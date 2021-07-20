'Gratitude': Halsey announces birth of first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin

Pop star Halsey has announced the birth of her first child with boyfriend and screenwriter Alev Aydin.

"Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," the Without You singer posted on Instagram, along with her newborn's name, Ender Ridley Aydin, and the date July 14, 2021.

Halsey, 26, announced her pregnancy in January, when she also made her relationship with Aydin public.

"Surprise," she captioned a series of photographs on her Instagram account as she bared her growing bump.

"Heart so full, I love you, sweetness," boyfriend Aydin commented on the photo, to which Halsey replied: "I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already."

It is not known exactly where Aydin, 37, was born, but he has previously shared details about his Turkish roots on social media.

He has posted many images taken in Istanbul over the years, referring to the country as "the motherland" and "the homeland".

Halsey, who has previously been linked to actor Evan Peters and rapper G-Eazy, revealed last year that she had suffered a miscarriage in 2018.

"It was the most inadequate I've ever felt. Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can't do the one thing I'm biologically put on this Earth to do," she told The Guardian.

She has since openly discussed the struggles she's had with conceiving.

"I've been really open about struggling with reproductive health," she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in January. "For a long time, I didn't think that was something – that having a family was something that I was going to be able to do in an effortless manner. Having a family is very important to me."

It was while working on her 2020 album Manic that she was told her treatments have made it possible for her to have a healthy pregnancy.

"It was a moment where I felt like I had levelled up in life. It was this like, ascension into a different kind of womanhood," she told Lowe.

