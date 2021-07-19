HBO suspends 'House of the Dragon' production owing to positive Covid-19 cases

The House of the Dragon set has been shut down because of positive cases of Covid-19. Production of the HBO show, a prequel of the much-loved fantasy series Game of Thrones, has been paused for two days.

The show is currently being shot in the UK, and production will resume on Wednesday.

Industry publication Deadline reported that the shoot has been paused for two days "after a positive case in zone A, which includes cast and crew."

Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) in a still shared from 'House of the Dragon'. HBO

House of the Dragon is set to centre on House Targaryen, and is based on George RR Martin’s book Fire & Blood. According to HBO, the series will "tell the story of House Targaryen (the house that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen) and take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones."

The show stars Paddy Considine (The Outsider), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), Emma D'Arcy (Truth Seekers), Matt Smith (The Crown, Doctor Who), Steve Toussaint (It’s a Sin, Doctor Who), Eve Best (Nurse Jackie, The King’s Speech), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill, The Amazing Spider-Man) and Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina, Crazy Rich Asians).

Covid-19 pausing TV production

Filming of season two of 'Bridgerton' has been paused owing to two positive Covid-19 cases. Netflix

House of the Dragon is not the first high-profile production to be halted because of Covid-19. This week, filming on the Bridgerton set was paused "indefinitely", following two positive cases of the coronavirus on set.

Like House of the Dragon, the Netflix period drama is currently filming in the UK. The country is currently experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases, owing to the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Deadline confirmed the hiatus, but Netflix has declined to comment further and chose not to confirm if it is a cast or crew member who contracted the virus. However, every individual on set is now isolating and the industry publication reports "the indefinite length of the hiatus will lead to speculation that it could be an actor."

Last Thursday, production was initially halted for 24 hours as a member of the crew tested positive. The cast and crew were then tested and filming resumed on Friday. However, the second positive case has led to an indefinite halt. Producers are now creating a timetable for filming to resume, it has been reported.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

Most match wins on clay Guillermo Vilas - 659 Manuel Orantes - 501 Thomas Muster - 422 Rafael Nadal - 399 * Jose Higueras - 378 Eddie Dibbs - 370 Ilie Nastase - 338 Carlos Moya - 337 Ivan Lendl - 329 Andres Gomez - 322

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

Other simple ideas for sushi rice dishes Cheat’s nigiri

This is easier to make than sushi rolls. With damp hands, form the cooled rice into small tablet shapes. Place slices of fresh, raw salmon, mackerel or trout (or smoked salmon) lightly touched with wasabi, then press, wasabi side-down, onto the rice. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger. Easy omurice

This fusion dish combines Asian fried rice with a western omelette. To make, fry cooked and cooled sushi rice with chopped vegetables such as carrot and onion and lashings of sweet-tangy ketchup, then wrap in a soft egg omelette. Deconstructed sushi salad platter

This makes a great, fuss-free sharing meal. Arrange sushi rice on a platter or board, then fill the space with all your favourite sushi ingredients (edamame beans, cooked prawns or tuna, tempura veggies, pickled ginger and chilli tofu), with a dressing or dipping sauce on the side.

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: John Stones, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Gary Cahill, Ashley Young, Danny Rose, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Raheem Sterling, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fabian Delph

Forwards: Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

