'Bridgerton' pauses filming 'indefinitely' following two positive Covid cases on set

Filming on the Bridgerton set has been paused "indefinitely", following two positive cases of Covid-19 on set.

The hit Netflix period drama is currently filming its second season in the UK. The country is currently experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases, owing to the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Deadline confirmed the hiatus, but Netflix has declined to comment further and chose not to confirm if it is a cast or crew member who has contracted the virus. However, every individual on set is now isolating and the industry publication reports "the indefinite length of the hiatus will lead to speculation that it could be an actor."

Filming of season two of 'Bridgerton' has been paused owing to two positive Covid-19 cases. Courtesy Covid-19

On Thursday, production was initially halted for 24 hours as a member of the crew tested positive. The cast and crew were then tested and filming resumed on Friday. However, the second positive case has led to the indefinite pause. Producers are now creating a timetable for filming to resume, it has been reported.

The popular series, produced by Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland, is the most-watched Netflix series ever, and last week it racked up 12 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Rege-Jean Page, and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

After focusing on the eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) in the first season, the second is set to follow the eldest son, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), on his mission to find a wife.

