Meghan creates TV project aimed at girls for Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan and Harry. AFP

Duchess Meghan has created an animated family series for streaming platform Netflix, her company said on Wednesday.

Meghan will also be an executive producer of the show, the company said.

Archewell Productions, the company formed by Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, said the series would be centred on the adventures of a girl, 12, who is inspired by influential women from history.

The series, titled Pearl, is one of the first to be announced by Netflix and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They struck the deal last year after they stepped down from their royal duties and moved to California.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” Meghan said.

“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history."

No date was given for the launch of the series.

David Furnish, husband of British singer Elton John, will also be an executive producer of the show, the company said.

John is a close friend of Harry and Meghan and performed at their wedding reception in 2018.

The animated series follows the announcement last year of a Netflix project that is close to Harry's heart – a documentary series about the Invictus Games for wounded servicemen and women.

It follows the publication last month of Meghan's first book, The Bench, a children's story about fatherhood that she said was inspired by Harry's relationship with the couple's first child, Archie.

Meghan gave birth to a daughter, Lilibet Diana, in June.

