Nicolas Cage will not play Joe Exotic in 'Tiger King' series as Amazon shelves project

An Amazon television series based around the surreal story of Tiger King star Joe Exotic, set to be produced by and star Nicolas Cage, has been shelved.

The Oscar-winning actor is no longer involved with the project, Variety reports, with sources revealing the series may now be shopped to other streaming services.

Based on the popular Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, the series was set to explore how the zookeeper, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, “became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.”

“We should clear the record,” Cage told Variety. “I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it come together. They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it’s no longer relevant.”

Exotic, who became a cultural phenomenon following the release of the Netflix documentary, is now in prison for a murder contract.

The felon, 58, has served two years of his 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting a murder-for-hire against his nemesis Carole Baskin, as well as a string of wildlife crimes. He has made a number of unsuccessful bids for parole.

Tiger King was watched a reported 34 million times in only 10 days following its release in March 2020, as the world went into lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Amazon series may be shelved, it is not the only project about Exotic in development. Another television series based on a podcast about the Tiger King story is being made by streamer Peacock, with Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell reportedly on board.

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre flat-six twin-turbocharged Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 445bhp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh474,600 On Sale: Now

Film: In Syria

Dir: Philippe Van Leeuw

Starring: Hiam Abbass, Diamand Bo Abboud, Mohsen Abbas and Juliette Navis

Verdict: Four stars

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

