Jailed star of Netflix's 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic makes fresh plea for parole claiming he has prostate cancer

The star of Netflix's Tiger King, Joe Exotic, has claimed he has prostate cancer as he makes a fresh bid for parole.

Exotic, 58, has served two years of his 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting a murder-for-hire against his nemesis Carole Baskin, as well as a string of wildlife crimes, and has made a number of bids for parole.

However, the former zoo operator has now said that he has prostate cancer. In a tweet on Friday, he revealed his health is deteriorating.

“John Phillips [Exotic’s lawyer] has received my medical records from FMC Fort Worth and my PSA count came back very high for prostate cancer,” he wrote.

“The prison has approved testing to verify what stage it is in. My body is tired, I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores are out of control, I throw up more than I eat.”

Joseph 'Exotic' Maldonado-Passage was convicted in an unsuccessful murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue, who he has repeatedly accused of killing her husband Jack 'Don' Lewis. AP

However, Phillips revealed Exotic has not been formally diagnosed with cancer, and is currently awaiting the results of a biopsy. He told the New York Post that it is premature to say he has prostate cancer, even if he has all the signs.

In a later tweet, Exotic – real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage – said he had appointments set with an oncologist and a urologist later in May. "Now they report a biopsy will also be scheduled on a tumour on my right side below my ribs. Also scheduling a colonoscopy and endoscopy to find everything," he wrote.

"I don't want anyone's pity," he said in a further tweet. "What I need is when John Phillips gets the evidence he is working on, I need the world to help him get President Biden, VP Harris and the Attorney General to listen to the evidence and see that it's not just city cops out of control with corruption, but his very own Department of Justice and make this right and sign that pardon that Trump left behind so I can go home and get proper medical care and proper food."

Exotic started a petition to have former president Donald Trump pardon him last March, releasing a video proclaiming his innocence and having his legal team repaint a bus with the words: "President Trump, Please Pardon Joe Exotic."

He also reportedly wrote a lengthy letter to Trump claiming he has been sexually abused in prison. However, after he failed to receive the pardon, he tweeted: “I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post.

"Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first."

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

