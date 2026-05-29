Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 takes the fight to Korea

The latest instalment in one of gaming's biggest franchises, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, promises a globe-spanning campaign, revamped multiplayer combat and the return of Captain Price ahead of its October release.

Unveiled by Activision and developer Infinity Ward, the game takes the long-running military shooter series to the Korean Peninsula, where players are thrust into a rapidly escalating conflict centred on a North Korean invasion of South Korea.

The campaign follows Private Park, a young South Korean soldier caught in the opening stages of the conflict. Meanwhile, franchise veteran Captain Price returns in a parallel storyline that sees him operating outside official channels as he pursues a weapon capable of pushing the world towards catastrophe.

The story unfolds across multiple international locations, with players taking part in trench warfare in Korea, close-quarters combat in New York, high-speed vehicle chases through Paris and raids in Mumbai.

▶

The globe-trotting military spectacle has defined the Modern Warfare series since its reboot in 2019, combining large-scale warfare with cinematic storytelling and contemporary geopolitical themes.

First launched in 2007 with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, the sub-series helped transform Call of Duty from a successful shooter into one of the world's biggest entertainment properties. Across its various entries, the franchise has sold hundreds of millions of copies and generated billions of dollars in revenue, while characters such as Captain Price have become some of gaming's most recognisable figures.

Beyond the campaign, Infinity Ward says multiplayer has been rebuilt around what it calls more grounded and precise combat.

A new system known as Ballistic Authority aims to deliver the most realistic gunplay yet seen in a Modern Warfare game, with a greater emphasis on weapon handling and player control.

The game will launch with 12 multiplayer maps set in locations around the world. Photo: Activision Info

The game will launch with 12 multiplayer maps set in locations around the world. It will also introduce Kill Block, a new battleground that dynamically changes its layout between rounds, creating more than 500 possible configurations.

DMZ, Call of Duty's extraction-based mode that developed a dedicated following after its debut in 2022, is also returning. Activision has described it as the definitive Call of Duty extraction experience, with further details expected on June 7.

Modern Warfare 4 also reflects Activision's growing focus on PC players. Infinity Ward and support studio Beenox say the game has been designed to offer greater control over performance, graphics settings and customisation options.

The release will also mark a first for the franchise, with Modern Warfare 4 launching simultaneously on Nintendo Switch 2 alongside PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The game has been designed to offer greater control over performance, graphics settings and customisation options. Photo: Activision Info

The series has also built a strong following in the Gulf, with previous entries occasionally drawing inspiration from the region.

In 2024, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III introduced Hadiqa Farms, a multiplayer map inspired by Dubai. Set within a fictional luxury resort overlooking the city skyline, the battleground featured visual nods to landmarks including Burj Al Arab and was unveiled during a creator event held in the emirate.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches on October 23.