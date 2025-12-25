Most anticipated video game releases of 2026, from Grand Theft Auto 6 to Resident Evil Requiem

This year was a peculiar time for gamers. Anticipation over Grand Theft Auto 6 turned to disappointment when Rockstar Games announced that release has been postponed until next year.

Nevertheless, the GTA6 delay only proved that the state of gaming is still healthy, with many entertaining titles available to choose from in any given month.

Now we look at the 15 biggest titles releasing in 2026 and what gamers can look forward to with each.

1. Code Vein II (January 30)

Code Vein II promises to deepen the original’s emphasis on narrative and character bonds. Photo: Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco’s anime-inflected Souls-like (a subgenre of action role-playing games known for their high degree of difficulty) returns with Code Vein II, a sequel that promises to deepen the original’s emphasis on narrative and character bonds.

Set in a collapsing world shaped by bloodlust and memory, the game expands its mythology while refining the fast, aggressive combat that distinguished the first entry.

Early details point to broader environments, more flexible class systems and companion characters that play a more meaningful role both in combat and storytelling. For fans of stylish action RPGs that balance difficulty with emotional stakes, Code Vein II is shaping up as a confident evolution rather than a simple retread.

2. Nioh 3 (February 6)

Nioh 3 will push further into mythological Japan while refining its stance-based combat and enemy variety. Photo: Team Ninja

Upon release, Nioh 3 will be tasked with following one of the most demanding action RPG duologies of the past decade. Team Ninja’s blend of lightning-fast combat, punishing difficulty and deep loot systems has earned a fiercely loyal audience.

Expectations are that the third entry will push further into mythological Japan while refining its stance-based combat and enemy variety. With competitors increasingly streamlining their Souls-like mechanics, Nioh 3 will likely double down on complexity rather than retreat from it.

3. Mario Tennis Fever (February 12)

Mario Tennis Fever is expected to blend arcade immediacy with the light competitive depth that has defined the series since the Nintendo 64 era. Photo: Nintendo

Nintendo’s sports spin-offs thrive on approachability, and Mario Tennis Fever appears positioned to continue that tradition. The title blends arcade immediacy with the light competitive depth that has defined the series since the Nintendo 64 era.

New motion features, expanded online play and a more robust single-player offering are all widely anticipated.

4. High on Life 2 (February 13)

High on Life 2 will expand its satirical sci-fi universe while tightening its moment-to-moment gameplay. Photo: Squanch Games

The original High on Life was as much a comedy experiment as it was a shooter game, leaning heavily on irreverent humour and constant fourth-wall breaks.

A sequel suggests confidence in that approach, with speculation that High on Life 2 will expand its satirical sci-fi universe while tightening its moment-to-moment gameplay. The challenge will be ensuring the jokes land just as effectively the second time around.

5. Resident Evil Requiem (February 27)

Resident Evil Requiem is an attempt to explore horror through psychological tension rather than nostalgia alone. Photo: Capcom

Capcom’s Resident Evil series has entered a creative renaissance, and Resident Evil Requiem appears set to continue that momentum. The game will draw on the franchise’s modern strengths: cinematic presentation, tightly designed horror spaces and a renewed focus on atmosphere over excess action.

Capcom’s recent balance between remakes and new chapters has kept the series culturally relevant, and Requiem suggests another attempt to explore horror through psychological tension rather than nostalgia alone.

6. Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred (April 28)

Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred is an anticipated addition to the game from 2023. Photo: Blizzard Entertainment

As an expansion-style continuation of Lord of Hatred points towards Blizzard’s long-term commitment to the Diablo franchise. Building on the darker tone and open-world structure introduced in the base game, the expansion is set to introduce new regions, endgame systems and narrative arcs rooted in the series’ demonic mythology.

With live-service now shaping player engagement, the challenge will be delivering meaningful content rather than incremental updates.

7. 007 First Light (May 27)

007 First Light will tell an original narrative inspired by the novels and short stories by Ian Fleming. Photo: IO Interactive

007 First Light represents another attempt to give James Bond a modern interactive identity. Following years of uneven adaptations, fans have wanted a game that captures the character’s elegance, espionage and globe-trotting adventures.

Rather than leaning solely on gunplay, the project is expected to include stealth, gadgetry and narrative choice. In an era where cinematic action games dominate, 007 First Light has the opportunity to reframe Bond not as a relic of past gaming generations, but as a contemporary protagonist suited to slower, more deliberate storytelling.

8. Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight (May 29)

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will span several eras of the superhero's history. Photo: Lego

The Lego games have long thrived on affectionate parody, and Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight appears poised to celebrate one of DC’s most enduring heroes.

Combining humour with surprisingly faithful adaptations of key storylines, the game will span several eras of Batman’s history. The Lego format remains uniquely effective at making complex mythologies accessible, particularly for younger players. With Batman continuing to dominate popular culture, this instalment feels less like nostalgia and more like a reaffirmation of the character’s cross-generational appeal.

9. Grand Theft Auto 6 (November 19)

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set in a modern reimagining of Vice City. Photo: Rockstar Games

Few games carry as much excitement as Grand Theft Auto 6. The next open-world epic by Rockstar Games is positioned as a defining cultural moment rather than a routine sequel.

Set in a modern reimagining of Vice City, the game promises a sharper focus on character-driven storytelling alongside the series’ trademark satire. Years of anticipation have only intensified scrutiny, but Rockstar’s track record suggests ambition on an unprecedented scale.

10. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis (date TBC)

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis reimagines the 1996 original. Photo: Amazon Game Studios

Marking 30 years since Lara Croft’s debut, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis revisits the foundation of the series through a modern lens. Players journey across landscapes steeped in myth, from the jungles of Peru and ruins of Greece to the deserts of Egypt and a mysterious Mediterranean island, in pursuit of the fragmented Scion artefact.

The game reimagines the 1996 original while preserving the acrobatics, secrets and sense of discovery that defined Lara Croft’s rise as a gaming star.

11. Star Wars: Galactic Racer (date TBC)

Star Wars: Galactic Racer centres on pure skill, strategy and survival. Photo: Secret Mode

Set on the fringes of a galaxy in transition, Star Wars: Galactic Racer reimagines high-speed competition in the wake of the Empire’s collapse. As the New Republic struggles to impose order, an underground racing circuit known as the Galactic League rises in the lawless Outer Rim, driven by gambling, spectacle and ambition. Backed by criminal syndicates, pilots compete in unsanctioned events where fortunes can change in seconds.

Stripping away Jedi mythology and prophecy, the game centres on pure skill, strategy and survival, offering a grounded take on the Star Wars universe through the language of speed and risk.

12. Marvel's Wolverine (TBC)

Marvel's Wolverine emphasises close-quarters combat and character study. Photo: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Following the success of Marvel’s Spider-Man, expectations for Marvel’s Wolverine are understandably high. The character’s brutality and introspection offer a tonal contrast to previous Marvel games, suggesting a more mature and grounded experience.

Early indications point to a narrative-driven action title that emphasises close-quarters combat and character study over open-world sprawl. If executed well, Wolverine could expand Marvel’s gaming ambitions, while delivering a story that resonates emotionally as well as mechanically.

13. Forza Horizon 6 (TBC)

Forza Horizon 6 will take place in Japan. Photo: Xbox Game Studios

The Forza Horizon series has become synonymous with accessible, festival-style racing, and a sixth entry will refine that formula.

With expansive open worlds, dynamic weather systems and a celebratory approach to car culture, Forza Horizon 6 will likely continue to blur the line between simulation and arcade racing. All markers currently point to the setting of the game to take place in Japan, driving across the mountainside and on busy highways.

14. Control Resonant (TBC)

Control Resonant blends third-person shooting with exploration and psychological storytelling. Photo: Remedy Games

Control Resonant continues Remedy Entertainment’s surreal action series with a new perspective, placing players in control of Dylan Faden, the brother of the original game’s protagonist.

Previously held in isolation by the secretive Federal Bureau of Control, Dylan is released during a supernatural emergency that spreads beyond the agency’s headquarters into the streets of Manhattan. Armed with telekinetic abilities and reality-bending powers, he must confront hostile forces that warp the environment and threaten civilians.

The game blends third-person shooting with exploration and psychological storytelling, while expanding the Control universe into a citywide crisis that places humanity itself at risk.

15. Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (TBC)

Ace Combat 8 Wings of Theve is a return to the franchise’s blend of spectacle and storytelling. Photo: Bandai Namco

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve places players at the centre of modern aerial warfare, where speed, situational awareness and split-second decisions define survival.

From the cockpit of advanced fighter jets, missions unfold across expansive airspace filled with shifting cloud formations and large-scale conflicts. The series’ trademark arcade-style handling keeps combat accessible, while varied objectives reward precision and tactical thinking.

Alongside the airborne action, a character-focused narrative explores life beyond the runway, revealing the strain of leadership and the relationships forged within a squadron. It is a return to the franchise’s blend of spectacle and storytelling, designed to make every sortie feel consequential.