A child wearing a Chewbacca mask attends a Star Wars exhibition in Chile, on the eve of May 4th, known as Star Wars Day. AP
A child wearing a Chewbacca mask attends a Star Wars exhibition in Chile, on the eve of May 4th, known as Star Wars Day. AP

Film

May the fourth be with you: What is Star Wars Day and how did it start?

It's a play on one of the franchise's most famous phrases, but its origins date back far, far away from social media