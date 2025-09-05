Tinder Swindler follow-up and The Office spin-off: New shows, movies and music to stream

True-crime fans can look forward to a host of new titles this month, including a series starring one of the victims featured on Netflix hit The Tinder Swindler. Meanwhile, the story of Amanda Knox, the American woman who was tried and acquitted of murdering her roommate in 2007, is being dramatised in a new series.

For comedy fans, there's a show from the creator of cult hit The Office. And fans of Outer Banks can look out for creator Jonas Pate's teen drama series.

Here are some of the latest films, shows and music to stream this week.

New shows to stream

Love Con Revenge (Netflix)

Cecilie Fjellhoy, left, and private investigator Brianne Joseph in Love Con Revenge. Photo: Netflix

Cecilie Fjellhoy was one of the fraud victims of Simon Leviev, who was accused of conning multiple women in Netflix series The Tinder Swindler. A breakout star of the show, Fjellhoy has teamed up with private investigator Brianne Joseph for a new series called Love Con Revenge where they assist other victims of romance frauds who are unable to find help through traditional avenues. Together, they bring justice to the victims and hold to account the perpetrators who have got away with this for far too long.

“I never imagined my personal story would resonate the way it has,” Fjellhoy said. “Since The Tinder Swindler, I’ve heard from people from all over the world who’ve been targeted by criminals hiding behind love. Love Con Revenge is a way for me to use what I’ve learnt to help others heal, reclaim their voices, their power and their lives.”

The Paper (OSN+)

Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson, editor-in-chief of the Toledo Truth Teller, in The Paper. Photo: Peacock

Greg Daniels, whose American adaptation of The Office earned him 42 Emmy nominations during its nine-season run, is back with a new workplace comedy. Starring Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore among others, The Paper is set in a bustling newsroom and employs the same mockumentary-style format that made The Office a cult hit. Tune in for sharp wit, awkward encounters and a satirical look at modern media culture.

Task (OSN+)

Mark Ruffalo, left, and Raul Castillo in Task. Photo: HBO

Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby's new high-stakes thriller follows a covert FBI mission set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia. Mark Ruffalo plays agent Tom who is tasked with hunting down Robbie, an unassuming family man accused of committing a series of violent robberies. But what seems like a straightforward case quickly spirals into betrayal, hidden agendas and moral dilemmas.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Disney+)

Grace Van Patten as Amanda Knox in The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox. Photo: Disney+

Since the horrific murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher in 2007, Amanda Knox's story as the accused followed by her acquittal has been widely covered through news reports and multiple mediums, including the 2016 Netflix documentary Amanda Knox.

Knox, along with Monica Lewinsky, are producers of this three-episode miniseries. Based on Knox's book, Waiting to Be Heard: A Memoir, the show traces Knox's arrival to Italy as a student, the shocking murder, and Knox's long fight to prove her innocence. Grace Van Patten stars as Knox, while Sharon Horgan plays her mother Edda Mellas.

Invasion season three (Apple TV+)

Canadian actor Shamier Anderson reprises his role as Trevante Cole in the new season of Invasion. Photo: Apple TV+

One of TV’s most underrated shows, Invasion is thankfully getting the continued support it deserves from Apple. An alien invasion told through the perspective of five ordinary people around the world as they try to make sense of the chaos, season three will bring together the main characters as they work together as a team to infiltrate the alien mother ship.

But, there are more dangers ahead. The ultimate apex aliens have emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across the planet. As a result, new relationships are formed, old relationships are challenged and even shattered as an international cast must become a team before it’s too late.

New cast member Erika Alexander joins returning stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza and Enver Gjokaj.

The Runarounds (Prime Video)

From left, Zende Murdock as Bez, Jeremy Yun as Topher, William Lipton as Charlie, Axel Ellis as Neil and Jesse Golliher as Wyatt in The Runarounds. Photo: Prime Video

Netflix's teen drama Outer Banks has been a huge triumph for the streamer. Co-creator Jonas Pate is hoping to repeat that success with Prime Video.

The Runarounds follows a group of recent high-school graduates who form a rock band. United by their shared love of music and dreams of stardom, they fall in love, get into trouble and build bonds over the course of one summer. Featuring original music and a plot that captures raw coming-of-age stories, this eight-episode series centres on life at the edge of adulthood and what it really means to chase your dreams.

Dish it Out (Prime Video)

Father-daughter duo Gordon and Tilly Ramsay in Dish It Out. Photo: Prime Video

Tilly Ramsay's new show has “nepo baby” written all over it – but it also highlights the enduring appeal of her famous father, Gordon Ramsay. Produced by his Tastemade Studios, the series features cameos from Gordon himself, his wife Tana – a broadcaster and author – and other well-known faces.

Across 32 episodes, foodie and aspiring chef Tilly will create dishes inspired by online trends and family-favourite recipes, as well as recipes sent by celebrity chefs, social media influencers and loved ones.

New movies to stream

Wicked (OSN+)

Ariana Grande, left, as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked. Photo: Universal Studios

Ahead of Wicked: For Good's release in November, fans can once again enjoy the musical blockbuster that became of one of the highest-grossing films of last year.

The origin story of the Wizard of Oz's Wicked Witch of the West, director Jon M Chu's Wicked has it all – strong performances, oodles of humour and pitch-perfect renditions of the beloved stage musical's hits by lead stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Lilo & Stitch (Disney+)

Stitch, voiced by Chris Sanders, and Maia Kealoha as Lilo. Photo: Disney

The highest-grossing live-action and animation hybrid film ever and one of the biggest box-office earners so far this year, Lilo & Stitch also received rave reviews from critics, with The National calling this remake “better than the original”.

Chris Sanders voices Stitch, a lab-grown genetic experiment chaos demon who is banished from an alien galaxy for having no redeeming qualities. But Stitch escapes and crash-lands on the island of Hawaii where he's adopted by an eccentric young orphan girl named Lilo. Through Lilo and her sister Nani, the alien learns important lessons about friendship and the meaning of family.

New music to stream

David Byrne's Who Is the Sky?

The album cover features psychedelic patterns and Byrne in an outfit by designer Tom Van Der Borght. Photo: Matador Records

At 73, Talking Heads founder David Byrne is in no mood to slow down. His ninth studio album, created with Ghost Train Orchestra is a follow-up to American Utopia, released in 2018, which was turned into a Broadway play as well as a Spike Lee documentary. The album comprises 12 tracks and features appearances by guitarist St Vincent and Hayley Williams.

Byrne also said he's setting off on a tour later this month that will be “unlike anything I’ve done before”.

“We’ll keep the mobility that was a key element of the American Utopia tour and Broadway show – but instead of the chain we will have locations. You’ll just have to come and experience what that involves,” he teased on social media.

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hoopla%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jacqueline%20Perrottet%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2010%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20required%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Getting%20there%20and%20where%20to%20stay %3Cp%3EEtihad%20Airways%20operates%20seasonal%20flights%20from%20Abu%20Dhabi%20to%20Nice%20C%C3%B4te%20d'Azur%20Airport.%20Services%20depart%20the%20UAE%20on%20Wednesdays%20and%20Sundays%20with%20outbound%20flights%20stopping%20briefly%20in%20Rome%2C%20return%20flights%20are%20non-stop.%20Fares%20start%20from%20Dh3%2C315%2C%20flights%20operate%20until%20September%2018%2C%202022.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20Radisson%20Blu%20Hotel%20Nice%20offers%20a%20western%20location%20right%20on%20Promenade%20des%20Anglais%20with%20rooms%20overlooking%20the%20Bay%20of%20Angels.%20Stays%20are%20priced%20from%20%E2%82%AC101%20(%24114)%2C%20including%20taxes.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETwin-turbo%2C%20V8%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20automatic%20and%20manual%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E503%20bhp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E513Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh646%2C800%20(%24176%2C095)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WITHIN%20SAND %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Moe%20Alatawi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Ra%E2%80%99ed%20Alshammari%2C%20Adwa%20Fahd%2C%20Muhand%20Alsaleh%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

BMW%20M4%20Competition %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.0%20twin-turbo%20inline%20six-cylinder%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20eight-speed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E503hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20600Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20from%20Dh617%2C600%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeap%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ziad%20Toqan%20and%20Jamil%20Khammu%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RIDE%20ON %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Larry%20Yang%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Jackie%20Chan%2C%20Liu%20Haocun%2C%20Kevin%20Guo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia UAE group fixtures Sunday Feb 23, 9.30am, v Iran Monday Feb 25, 1pm, v Kuwait Tuesday Feb 26, 9.30am, v Saudi UAE squad Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Vriitya Aravind, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Ayaz, Zahoor Khan, Chirag Suri, Sultan Ahmed

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%20synchronous%20electric%20motors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E660hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C100Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E488km-560km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh850%2C000%20(estimate)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOctober%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Wicked Director: Jon M Chu Stars: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey Rating: 4/5

My Country: A Syrian Memoir Kassem Eid, Bloomsbury

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20Cloud%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20George%20Karam%20and%20Kamil%20Rogalinski%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hub71%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Food%20technology%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20size%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%2B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Middle%20East%20Venture%20Partners%2C%20Olayan%20Financing%2C%20Rua%20Growth%20Fund%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

Company%20profile%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EElggo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20August%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Luma%20Makari%20and%20Mirna%20Mneimneh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Education%20technology%20%2F%20health%20technology%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESize%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Four%20employees%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The smuggler Eldarir had arrived at JFK in January 2020 with three suitcases, containing goods he valued at $300, when he was directed to a search area.

Officers found 41 gold artefacts among the bags, including amulets from a funerary set which prepared the deceased for the afterlife.

Also found was a cartouche of a Ptolemaic king on a relief that was originally part of a royal building or temple.

The largest single group of items found in Eldarir’s cases were 400 shabtis, or figurines.

Khouli conviction Khouli smuggled items into the US by making false declarations to customs about the country of origin and value of the items.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he provided “false provenances which stated that [two] Egyptian antiquities were part of a collection assembled by Khouli's father in Israel in the 1960s” when in fact “Khouli acquired the Egyptian antiquities from other dealers”.

He was sentenced to one year of probation, six months of home confinement and 200 hours of community service in 2012 after admitting buying and smuggling Egyptian antiquities, including coffins, funerary boats and limestone figures.

For sale A number of other items said to come from the collection of Ezeldeen Taha Eldarir are currently or recently for sale.

Their provenance is described in near identical terms as the British Museum shabti: bought from Salahaddin Sirmali, "authenticated and appraised" by Hossen Rashed, then imported to the US in 1948. - An Egyptian Mummy mask dating from 700BC-30BC, is on offer for £11,807 ($15,275) online by a seller in Mexico - A coffin lid dating back to 664BC-332BC was offered for sale by a Colorado-based art dealer, with a starting price of $65,000 - A shabti that was on sale through a Chicago-based coin dealer, dating from 1567BC-1085BC, is up for $1,950

Sri Lanka World Cup squad Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Jeevan Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal.