New movies, shows and music to stream, from manga adaptation Bet to Oscar-winner The Brutalist

A new live-action manga adaptation comes this week, this time from the popular <i>Kakegurui</i> series, which has already been made into a live-action TV show and movies in Japan. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/02/21/the-brutalist-review-oscar/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/02/21/the-brutalist-review-oscar/"><i>The Brutalist</i></a>, which earned Adrien Brody his second Best Actor Oscar, is finally available to stream. Here are some of the latest films, shows and music to stream this week. Based on the bestselling book series of the same name by Martha Wells, <i>Murderbot</i> is a comedy/thriller about a security robot who begins to develop free will. It hides its intelligence and reluctantly joins a group of scientists on a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to binge-watch futuristic soap operas – until things go sideways. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/alexander-skarsgard-on-finding-the-humanity-even-in-the-darkest-villains-1.927695" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/alexander-skarsgard-on-finding-the-humanity-even-in-the-darkest-villains-1.927695">Alexander Skarsgard</a> (<i>Succession</i>) plays the robot alongside an ensemble cast including Noma Dumezweni (<i>Presumed Innocent</i>), David Dastmalchian (<i>Oppenheimer</i>) and Sabrina Wu (<i>Joy Ride</i>) among others. Since 2004, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/its-been-a-life-changing-experience-for-me-says-actor-ewan-mcgregor-about-directing-american-pastoral-1.172257" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/its-been-a-life-changing-experience-for-me-says-actor-ewan-mcgregor-about-directing-american-pastoral-1.172257">Ewan McGregor</a> and his best friend Charley Boorman have turned their motorcycle journeys into three hit TV shows – <i>Long Way Round</i>,<i> Long Way Down</i> and <i>Long Way Up – </i>and two bestselling books<i>.</i> Their fourth international trip and show is called <i>Long Way Home</i>, now streaming on Apple TV+. For this journey, the duo travel across 17 European countries on cranky old bikes, starting at McGregor’s home in Scotland, going into Holland, up through the Nordics, Arctic Circle, down to the Baltics, before going through the Alps and France. They spent about two months on the road before finishing at Boorman's home in England. Stanley Tucci is back. After CNN cancelled his Emmy Award-winning show <i>Searching for Italy</i> in 2022, the acclaimed actor returns to give the world a taste of his Italian heritage, this time with <i>National Geographic</i>. For this show, Tucci visits 10 of the most distinctive regions in Italy to discover how food can unlock what makes them so special. Each episode ends with the award-winning actor creating a meal that captures that region’s very essence. JJ Abrams co-created this show, a crime thriller led by Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson. Set in the 1970s, it follows the FBI's first black female officer Nina (Hilson), who attempts to stop a crime syndicate with the help of a getaway driver Jim (Holloway). Japanese manga series <i>Kakegurui</i>, written by Homura Kawamoto and illustrated by Toru Naomura, has been hugely successful since its release in 2014. It has spawned an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/11/10/japan-anime-ai-industry/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/11/10/japan-anime-ai-industry/">anime</a> series, novels, live-action TV and film adaptations and even a video game. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/03/06/one-piece-netflix-making-live-action-series-from-popular-manga/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/03/06/one-piece-netflix-making-live-action-series-from-popular-manga/">Netflix</a>, which bought streaming rights to the anime series, is now introducing a live-action English version. The original story centres on a prestigious school where the social status of students is decided through gambling. When one new student learns the cheating methods of other gamblers, she disrupts the status quo, causing chaos. In the premise for <i>Bet</i>, the new student is given a mysterious past and she's set on revenge. <i>The Brutalist</i> has been a rousing success since it was first screened to rave reviews at the Venice Film Festival in September. It has grossed more than $50 million globally on a $10 million budget, and it was nominated for 10 categories at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/03/oscars-2025-full-winners-list/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/03/oscars-2025-full-winners-list/">2025 Oscars</a>, where it won three – including Brody's second for Best Actor. The film tells the story of a struggling architect named Lazlo Toth (Brody), a survivor of a Jewish concentration camp, who fights for decades to build his own masterwork in an America that barely accepts him. Released in 2018, this is comedian Jonah Hill's directorial debut. The film is sets in 1990s Los Angels and follows a 13-year-old boy, who escapes a troubled home life to spend time with an older group of skateboarders. <i>Mid90s</i> received positive reviews from critics, many of whom praised it for its nostalgic take on the 1990s. A follow-up to their 2020 documentary film <i>Kiss the Ground</i>, directors Josh Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell return on familiar ground armed with top Hollywood stars to drive home their message of regenerative farming. Like its predecessor, <i>Common Ground</i> further delves into farming practices and the important role healthier soil plays in a better planet and a more sustainable world. Actors Laura Dern, Jason Momoa, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Rosario Dawson feature in the film. <i>The Voice</i> alum <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/morgan-wallen-dropped-from-saturday-night-live-after-breaking-covid-19-rules-1.1090453" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/morgan-wallen-dropped-from-saturday-night-live-after-breaking-covid-19-rules-1.1090453">Morgan Wallen</a>'s fourth album comes two years after his hugely successful <i>One Thing at a Time</i>, which remained on top of the US Billboard 200 chart for 19 consecutive weeks. The country album features a number of high-profile collaborators, including Tate McRae, Eric Church and Post Malone. Wallen is expected to set off on a tour to promote the album later this year.