Miku Martineau as Yumeko in Bet. Photo: Netflix
New movies, shows and music to stream, from manga adaptation Bet to Oscar-winner The Brutalist

Also, Stanley Tucci returns with a new food show and Morgan Wallen's fourth album is out

David Tusing

May 16, 2025