From Brad Pitt to Jake Paul, celebrities turn out in force for Abu Dhabi F1

Oscar and Grammy Award winners, as well as boxing champions, are among the famous faces in the UAE capital taking in the season-closing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi-grand-prix/" target="_blank">grand prix</a> this weekend. In addition to the racing action at Yas Marina Circuit, many of these personalities explored the city’s cultural and sporting landmarks. Saadiyat Beach Golf Club put on the Melt Golf Classic, hosted by US comedian and television personality <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/02/24/steve-harvey-abu-dhabi-uae/" target="_blank">Steve Harvey</a>. Running throughout the weekend, the event is part of a wider programme of star-studded soirees in Abu Dhabi, including a gala dinner at Emirates Palace, a celebrity paddle tennis competition and the F1 season-closing race on Sunday. Some of the notable guests included actress Taraji P Henson, singer Mary J Blige and boxers Sugar Ray Leonard and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/on-this-day-april-19-1991-evander-holyfield-fights-george-foreman-in-a-battle-for-the-ages-1.1007677" target="_blank">Evander Holyfield</a>. Speaking to <i>The National</i> from the golf course, Henson shared her excitement when she accepted Harvey’s invitation to visit the region for the first time. “This is my first time in Abu Dhabi, and I already know that I am going to be back,” she added. “There is something about this city, from the people to the nature, that really calms my anxiety. "The best education is travel and understanding different cultures. It allows you not to get too caught up in yourself and realise there are other people in the world and other ways to exist. Coming here and doing these experiences is a good way to open my mind to new possibilities.” Leonard, a five-time boxing world champion and Olympic gold medallist, described his time in Abu Dhabi as feeling like home. “It has been so beautiful, and my youngest son Daniel is here with me, along with a lot of friends,” he says. “I’ve always felt life is what you make of it. To be out here, part of this and able to travel and see this incredible place – well, I’m a very emotional guy – so I did shed a couple of tears when I arrived.” Holyfield, known as The Real Deal and the only four-time heavyweight champion in boxing, highlighted cities like Abu Dhabi and Riyadh as emerging global sporting hubs. “Every time I come here, I’m taken to new places. What stands out for me is how people just have this common respect for each other,” he says. “That’s something you don’t see much from what I’ve experienced. It’s important to see and learn from. That respect – for your parents, elders and the environment – is one of the keys to life. Once you lose that, everything begins to fall apart.” For actress Tia Mowry, best known for starring alongside her twin sister Tamera in the hit sitcom <i>Sister, Sister,</i> life lessons are also what brought her to Abu Dhabi with her family. “My goal during the holidays is to take my family to have different experiences because it makes you more empathetic, compassionate and kind as a person,” she says. “I came here with my 13-year-old son, and this is our first trip together. I think these trips are important because they build character. People also remember experiences more than presents.” Meanwhile, at Louvre Abu Dhabi, YouTuber boxer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/11/17/no-regrets-for-mike-tyson-as-jake-paul-targets-boxing-title-in-24-months/" target="_blank">Jake Paul </a>was given a guided tour of the museum. Footage uploaded on Instagram shows Paul – who recently defeated former heavyweight champion<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/11/16/jake-paul-salutes-goat-mike-tyson-after-unanimous-win-in-heavyweight-clash/" target="_blank"> Mike Tyson</a> in an exhibition match streamed on Netflix – admiring the Civilisations and Empires gallery, home to works dating back to 100. Competing Ferrari F1 drivers also found new ways to satisfy their need for speed. Carlos Sainz Jr uploaded a video of himself enjoying water sports at Abu Dhabi Aqua Fun on Thursday. On the same day, the Italian motor racing team’s reserve driver, England's Oliver Bearman, attended a fan meet-and-greet event at Galleria on Al Maryah Island. Almost stealing the show at the circuit on Thursday was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/12/06/brad-pitt-abu-dhabi-f1-formula-one-movie/" target="_blank">Brad Pitt</a>. The Academy Award-winning actor was spotted at the circuit filming the highly anticipated motorsports movie <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2022/10/24/brad-pitt-and-other-celebrities-at-f1-united-states-grand-prix/" target="_blank"><i>F1</i></a><i>.</i> Joining him on set were co-star Damson Idris and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Speaking to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/12/06/f1-abu-dhabi-brad-pitt-film-grand-prix/" target="_blank"><i>The National</i> </a>at the circuit, Bruckheimer promised the film – which will air on Apple TV on July 25 – will be a racing fan’s dream. “The combination of Apple Studios and their technology – they created two special cameras mounted on actual F1 cars for this movie, which is amazing – is going to make this the most accurate racing movie ever made,” he said.