Emily in Paris season 3 review: Still fun, dramatic and cheesy

How do you solve a problem like Emily Cooper? You don’t.

You just watch her tumble from one ludicrous mistake of her own doing into another, tumbling — of course in designer brands from head-to-toe — while enjoying the ride.

The last time we saw Emily, the Chicago native in Paris, at the end of season two of Emily in Paris, she was at a crossroads in both her personal and professional lives.

Picking up in season three, Emily is confused.

So confused, in fact, that in a state of sheer panic within the first few minutes of episode one, she takes scissors to hair and, just like that, Emily in Paris comes with bangs.

Like most spur-of-the-moment irreversible hairstyle decisions, the choice to awkwardly chop the front part of her hair was not only a wrong one, but obviously the most dramatic too.

But what else can we expect? Emily, whose name in the title is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent (Emilee) along with Paris (Paree), is like the title of the show: a fun, kitsch, dramatic, cheesy main character in a series that celebrates exactly all those things.

The first episode begins with an over-the-top, dramatic dream (or nightmare) sequence that somehow finds itself manifesting in Emily’s real life, while she faces some truly “difficult” choices.

Should Emily stay in Paris and continue to be chic, wonderful and stylish while effortlessly building her social media following and working for a new marketing agency run by her snobby, Parisian ex-boss Sylvie?

Or should she continue working for Savoir and return to Chicago where her mentor and boss Madeline encourages and believes in Emily’s talent and potential?

Her personal life isn't faring any better either.

Should Emily stay with Alfie, her down-to-earth banker boyfriend, who adores her but has to move back to London? Or should she pine over Gabriel, her neighbour and French chef who is now back with his ex-girlfriend, Camille, Emily’s close friend (or are they frenemies now)?

Poor Emily is truly in a tizzy, and in true main character spirit, with good intentions in her heart and a designer bag in hand, she will attempt to have it all — even if it means losing it all.

Lily Collins as Emily and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie in season three of Emily in Paris. Photo: Netflix

The world deserves a truly self-indulgent character and show such as Emily in Paris.

After what felt like a never-ending pandemic and many excellent but violent and sombre shows over the past few years, watching Emily have an existential crisis when an important dinner coincides with a farewell party for Alfie, is in equal measure hilarious and relaxing.

Emily in Paris in existential angst in the new season is all about the cheese. It’s important to make the distinction between being cheesy and being cringe. The latter is unacceptable but the first can truly be an art form.

Emily is cheesy enough, with her very “American” can-do positive attitude, her over-the-top, even arrogant confidence at work and her constant bad decisions that make her annoying, but not so much so that we don't feel invested in her life.

Season three of Emily in Paris delivers everything we loved in its first two seasons: a flawlessly enjoyable, easy, entertaining show to watch, that is also visually stunning.

There are scenic shots of Paris, full head-to-toe fashion runway looks, predictable plot twists, slightly ludicrous relationship dynamics, love triangles, witty lines and doing “diversity” authentically.

Read More Our 16 favourite TV shows of 2022, from Mo to Only Murders in the Building

It must also be said, that while infuriatingly self-obsessed, Emily is a product of her generation: an annoying people pleaser but very well-intentioned. She wants it all and is confused at the same time but who isn’t?

Emily in Paris will be available on Netflix from December 21