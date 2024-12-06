Denzel Washington at the premiere of Gladiator II in London. EPA
Denzel Washington at the premiere of Gladiator II in London. EPA

Lifestyle

How Denzel Washington taught me the difference between friends and acquaintances

The line between the two can become blurred in our fast-paced lives and demanding work culture - step forward a Hollywood hero for help

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

December 06, 2024