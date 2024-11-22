What I learnt from travelling with content creators with millions of followers

It’s not every day you get to travel with people who have millions of followers on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/social-media/" target="_blank">social media</a>. But recently, that’s what happened to me while on a work trip. I’ll admit, as a journalist standing next to a content creator with more than nine million followers on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/instagram/" target="_blank">Instagram</a>, I may question if I chose the right profession. After all, who is really the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/10/13/after-a-yacht-trip-with-social-media-stars-i-came-back-influenced-for-the-better/" target="_blank">one doing the influencing</a>? All jokes aside, despite being thrown into unknown territory, it was fascinating to see how <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/01/11/uae-based-influencers-say-dh150m-scheme-will-create-opportunities-for-all/" target="_blank">content creators</a> function and what goes on behind the scenes when it comes to making videos and clips that can go viral and get thousands upon thousands of views. And while I’m sure they’d have no problem with me naming them, I’ll keep their identities anonymous out of respect for their privacy. Even though I am no closer to upping my follower count to any impressive numbers, here are four things I learnt from spending five days abroad with influencers. Perhaps this is where journalists and content creators differ most. I’m used to deadlines, so if I hear we need to be somewhere at a certain time, I’m there – often even making sure I arrive a little early. But in the influencer world, punctuality seemingly has a little more wiggle room, meaning a time deadline may end up being more of a suggestion than a rule. Unfortunately, there were more than a couple of occasions where our group was held up because someone needed to record some last-minute content or someone else had to make sure their make-up was properly in place before we were finally ready to go. This soon caused 10.30am lobby call times to be brought forward to 10am meetings to eventually 9.30am, just to ensure we could still leave on time at 11am. Some of the creators I travelled with built massive followings by leaning into comedy, so they’re no strangers to a little public spectacle. Whether it's busting out a dance routine in the middle of the street or delivering a comedy skit while on a boat, they’re pros at pushing through any potential embarrassment. Sitting nearby, I cannot say the same. Sure, it might look a bit silly, but apparently, it can be serious business. After all, every overly exaggerated facial expression or perfectly timed dance move could mean thousands of extra views, so they’re all in. There’s something almost inspiring about how little they care what others think – even if it means turning heads or attracting a few curious looks. It’s difficult to tell when a moment might go viral, so if that’s the case, everything becomes “content-worthy". A passing comment, a random street scene or even someone’s food choice at lunch – it all becomes potential content – that word again! When travelling with influencers en masse, it isn't unusual to constantly see everyone in the group with their phones out, recording seemingly the most mundane moments. It made me question whether or not I needed to have mine out too, as if I was missing out on something. By the end, I was tempted to start filming my own reactions, such as my stunned look at yet another take of the same sunset or my wide-eyed face when someone spent five minutes getting the perfect shot of a plate of food. After all, if they’ve taught me anything, it’s that even the smallest slice of life has the potential for internet fame. The line between "just dinner" and a “viral dish” is blurrier than I imagined. One thing I noticed during the trip is that there is no such thing as a snap-and-go approach anymore. In fact, some of the content creators spent countless minutes making sure they were captured from the right perspective, and I don't just mean angles. There is an art to presenting life from a particular point of view, making even the most ordinary moment feel special for their followers. I took it as a good reminder that a simple shift in perspective – whether it’s a camera angle or a change in mindset – can transform something familiar into something extraordinary. So, despite being annoyed that we got nowhere on time, I tried to leave the trip reframing my approach to storytelling, both on camera and in life.