How to play Google Doodle's interactive Rise of the Half Moon

How well do you know the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/23/full-moon-flower-may-2024/" target="_blank">lunar cycle</a>? That’s what <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/google-doodle/" target="_blank">Google Doodle</a>’s new interactive game series aims to find out. Titled <i>Rise of the Half Moon</i>, it teaches players about the different phases of the lunar cycle, coinciding with the final half-moon of October that will occur on Thursday. This recurring monthly card game invites players to compete against the moon and test their knowledge. The game is available on the search engine’s platform in several countries, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">the UAE</a>, Saudi Arabia, the US and the UK. "You’ll be over the (half) moon about this new Doodle game series!" reads Google's description of the game. "Join the celestial card game where players must connect the phases of the lunar cycle to earn points against the October half-moon. If you’re skilled enough to beat the moon, you might just be rewarded." The game features an interactive format with cards displaying various lunar phases. Players must match cards in the lunar cycle to earn points to "defeat the moon". Different combinations of matching cards are worth varying points: a phase pair earns one point, full moon pairs earn two points and connecting lunar cycles (three cards or more) earn one point per card. The game concludes when the board is full. Players will also earn one point for each claimed card, and the player with the most points at the end wins. While it may be challenging to remember the order of the lunar cycle, assistance is provided at the bottom of the interactive game. Players who win three games in a row are rewarded by reaching the moon. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2023/09/27/google-25th-birthday-doodle/" target="_blank">Google Doodles</a> feature sporadically throughout the year, transforming Google's traditional logo into an animation to pay tribute to an important figure or moment in history. The Doodles can also mark seasonal or celebratory events, such as<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/international-womens-day/" target="_blank"> International Women's Day.</a>