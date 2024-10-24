Google Doodle's new interactive card game. Photo: Google
Google Doodle's new interactive card game. Photo: Google

Culture

Pop Culture

How to play Google Doodle's interactive Rise of the Half Moon

Recurring monthly card game aims to educate about the different phases of the lunar cycle

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

October 24, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit