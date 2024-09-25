How to play today's Google Doodle game 'celebrating popcorn'

Popcorn is being celebrated with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/google-doodle/" target="_blank">Google’s latest Doodle</a>. “On this day in 2020, the largest popcorn machine ever created was awarded a world record in Thailand,” says Google. The interactive game is on the search engines of many countries, including the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a>, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/oman/" target="_blank">Oman</a>, Kuwait and Qatar as well as Jordan, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iraq/" target="_blank">Iraq</a> and Egypt. “You butter believe that today’s interactive Doodle is celebrating your go-to movie companion and classic late-night snack: popcorn!,” adds Google. “This game is making Doodles history by allowing the highest number of players to compete in a match at the same time ever! Play solo or invite friends to play with you in squad mode.” Taking shape as an interactive game, the goal is to survive being a kernel and not get popped, turning into popcorn. There are two modes of play: single and group. Solo mode allows players to choose a kernel with a special ability and appearance. It has various skills to dodge projectiles and avoid getting popped by butter. Squad mode has the same functionality as solo mode but allows players to play alongside friends. Once the game starts, people have one mission: to survive. The arrow keys allow the kernels to run around the board to avoid being hit, while the space bar is used to activate the kernel's special ability when projectiles are nearby. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2023/09/27/google-25th-birthday-doodle/" target="_blank">Google Doodles</a> feature sporadically throughout the year, transforming Google's traditional logo into an animation to pay tribute to an important figure or moment in history. The doodles can also mark seasonal or celebratory events, such as International Women's Day.