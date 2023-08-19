Britney Spears breaks silence over impending divorce

Britney Spears has broken her silence over her impending divorce from husband Sam Asghari.

The Oops! … I Did It Again singer took to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!,” she wrote.

“But, I couldn’t take the pain any more honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!!”

She added: “If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors!!! But that’s when I needed family the most!!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions!!!!”

Spears concluded saying how she will be “as strong as I can and do my best!!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good!!! Anyway have a good day and don’t forget to smile!!!”

Britney Spears wore a Versace gown and Charlotte Tilbury make-up for her wedding to Sam Asghari. Photo: Charlotte Tilbury

It was announced on Wednesday that the pair were separating after 14 months of marriage, with the Iranian-American actor filing for divorce on the same day.

Asghari has also spoken out about their divorce, asking everyone “to be kind and thoughtful” as the case is settled in court.

“After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold on to the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Asghari, 29, and Spears, 41, began dating when he appeared in her video for the song Slumber Party in 2016. They announced their engagement in September 2021 when it became clear she would be freed from the conservatorship that controlled her life for more than 13 years – which was ended that November.

The couple married on June 9 last year during an intimate ceremony at the pop star's 12,464-square-foot Thousand Oaks, California, home.

The singer wore a custom Versace gown at the ceremony, attended by celebrity friends such as Madonna, Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore.

In his divorce filing this week – which cites “irreconcilable differences” – Asghari is seeking spousal support and the payment of lawyers' fees, while blocking Spears from seeking any financial support from him.

The filing says the value of Spears's and Asghari's assets, and those they own jointly, has yet to be determined.