Sam Asghari addresses divorce from Britney Spears, saying 'I wish her the best always'

Sam Asghari has spoken about his divorce from pop star Britney Spears, asking everyone "to be kind and thoughtful" as the case is settled in court.

The Iranian-American fitness trainer and model filed his petition to dissolve his 14-month-old marriage to the pop star in Los Angeles County Court late on Wednesday.

The document lists the couple's separation date as July 28.

"After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold on to the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," Asghari wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Asghari, 29, and Spears, 41, began dating when he appeared in her video for the song Slumber Party in 2016. They announced their engagement in September 2021 when it became clear she would be freed from the conservatorship that controlled her life for more than 13 years. It was ended that November.

The couple have been together for six years and have been married for 14 months. Photo: @britneyspears / Instagram

The couple married on June 9 last year during an intimate ceremony at the pop star's 12,464-square-foot Thousand Oaks, California, home.

The singer wore a custom Versace gown at the ceremony, attended by celebrity friends such as Madonna, Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore.

In his divorce filing this week citing "irreconcilable differences", Asghari is seeking spousal support and the payment of lawyers' fees, while it blocks Spears from seeking any financial support from him.

The filing says the value of Spears's and Asghari's assets, and those they own jointly, has yet to be determined.

The couple do not have any children together.

In April last year, the pair announced they were expecting a baby. However, a month later, Spears revealed she'd had a miscarriage.

The singer is yet to address the split. Instead, as news spread about the divorce, she shared a photo of herself riding a horse on the beach.

"Buying a horse soon. So many options it’s kinda hard," she captioned the photo on Instagram.