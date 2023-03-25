Reese Witherspoon makes 'difficult decision' to divorce after 12 years

Oscar-winning actress announces split from talent agent Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth married in 2011. AP
Reuters
Mar 25, 2023
Oscar-winning actress and producer Reese Witherspoon and her talent agent husband Jim Toth said on Friday they had made the "difficult decision to divorce".

The pair tied the knot in March 2011 at Witherspoon's ranch in Ojai, California. In September 2012, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Tennessee James.

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together," the couple said in a joint statement posted on Witherspoon's Instagram account.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter."

Witherspoon has two older children, daughter Ava and son Deacon with first husband Ryan Phillippe. The couple divorced in 2008.

Witherspoon, 47, who grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, won an Oscar for Best Actress for her work on 2005 country music film Walk the Line. She has also produced several films and television shows including Big Little Lies and The Morning Show.

Updated: March 25, 2023, 6:14 AM
