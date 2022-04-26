Reese Witherspoon buys into Nashville football club

Five days before the grand opening of Geodis Park, Nashville Soccer Club’s new stadium, the team’s principal owner, John Ingram, announced that actress Reese Witherspoon, her husband and agent Jim Toth, along with Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry had bought a share of the team.

The Legally Blonde and Morning Show star tweeted a picture of herself and her husband kitted out in team jerseys.

One Nashville, Under Gold! As a TN native, it’s thrilling to see how much growth has come to our home state. One thing my family is most excited about is the @NashvilleSC, which is why we’re so excited to be part of the ownership group and honored to be part of the NSC family! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/T90WKzzIpQ — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) April 26, 2022

“As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state,” Witherspoon said in a statement.

“One of the things that my whole family is most excited about is Nashville Soccer Club! The opportunity to go as a family and watch a world class team compete has been such an incredible experience.”

Witherspoon, who is from Nashville, is not the only thespian to buy a football team: Drew Carey is an owner of Seattle Sounders FC, Matthew McConaughey owns Austin FC and Will Ferrell owns Los Angeles FC.

In 2021, Forbes estimated Witherspoon’s net worth at $400 million after a Blackstone-backed media company purchased a majority stake in her production company Hello Sunshine.

The company has a number of projects in development, including the coming Netflix series From Scratch, starring Zoe Saldana, and Apple TV+’s The Last Thing He Told Me, starring Julia Roberts. On the film side, Hello Sunshine is adapting the best-selling novel Where the Crawdads Sing.

Henry is the fourth NFL player to serve as an owner of an MLS team, joining Mark Ingram (DC United), Patrick Mahomes (Sporting Kansas City) and Russell Wilson (Seattle Sounders).

“As a kid growing up in Florida, I imagined being a professional sports owner and the opportunity to do that with a Major League Soccer club is truly a dream come true,” said Henry.

“My investment in Nashville SC is way more than financial, it’s truly an investment in the city of Nashville.”

When it opens on May 1, Geodis Park will be the largest football-specific stadium in North America.

It’s unknown how much Witherspoon and Henry committed financially for their stake of the team.