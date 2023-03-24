Who is Daisy May Cooper, the actress in talks to play M in new James Bond?

Could gritty James Bond films be heading in a different more comedic direction? Several UK media outlets are reporting that actress Daisy May Cooper is in talks to play M, the no-nonsense head of the MI6.

Cooper, 36, who is best known for her role in the British mockumentary series This Country, is set to take the role made famous by Dame Judi Dench and Ralph Fiennes in the most recent Bond films.

“Daisy is a close pal of Phoebe [Waller-Bridge], whose involvement in Bond was such a success that it sparked an unlikely conversation," a source told The Sun.

Bafta and Emmy-winning writer and actress Waller-Bridge, best known for her acclaimed show Fleabag, joined the writing team of the last Bond film, 2021's No Time to Die, which was also Daniel Craig's last as the famous spy. The film made more than $774 million at the global box office.

While there have been rumours of a planned overhaul of the long-running billion-dollar franchise, producers Eon Productions have been tight-lipped about what's next after 27 films.

Who is Daisy May Cooper?

Siblings Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper.

While not well known outside the UK, Cooper has appeared in a few international productions, including the HBO comedy series Avenue 5 and the 2019 comedy-drama The Personal History of David Copperfield.

A graduate of London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, Cooper briefly worked as a cleaner along with her brother, actor Charlie Cooper. Their experience would later form the premise of This Country, the hit BBC Three series which they also co-wrote, which first aired in 2017.

In the show set in rural England, the siblings play cousins Kerry and Lee who are up to no good in their small village. Daisy won a Bafta award for Best Female Comedy Performance in 2018. The show's third season aired in February 2020.

Daisy also co-wrote the BBC One show Am I Being Unreasonable?, about a mum stuck in a depressing marriage with a secret, which first aired in the UK last year. She's nominated for her role as well as for her writing at the Bafta TV Awards, to be held in May.

A second season of Am I Being Unreasonable? has also been commissioned.

