Lisa Marie Presley: John Travolta, Rita Wilson, Pink and others pay tribute

Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter and the only daughter of Elvis Presley died in Los Angeles on Thursday aged54, after suffering cardiac arrest.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed to People magazine.

Lisa Marie's death comes less than two days after she and her mother attended the Golden Globes to celebrate the nominations for Elvis, a biopic about her father that stars Austin Butler, who won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama.

A fan tweeted a video of Butler during his acceptance speech thanking Lisa Marie and her mother for sharing their memories with him.

After the news of Lisa Marie's death came out, several celebrities and fans posted tributes on social media.

Actress Rita Wilson, wife of Tom Hanks, posted a detailed tribute on Instagram.

"Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight," she wrote while sharing a photo of herself with Lisa Marie, her mother Priscilla and Lisa Marie's eldest daughter Riley Keough.

"Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. ... Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad."

Actress Leah Remini also shared her condolences bytweeting: “I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley.

“Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers.”

Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan penned an emotional message while sharing a photo of the two of them together.

“There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow,” he wrote on Twitter. “This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP."

Actor John Travolta, friend to Lisa Marie, posted a touching tribute on Instagram, writing: “Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”

Actress Jennifer Tilly took to Twitter after recently visiting Graceland, the home of Lisa Marie's father to share a photo of a memorial of Elvis in Graceland.

“So sad about Lisa Marie Presley,” she tweeted. “Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul.”

Singer-songwriter Pink also took to Instagram to express her grief, describing Presley as funny, smart, talented, witty, loyal friend who adored her children.

“Oh, this one hurts my heart,” Pink wrote along with a photo of herself with the late singer.

“My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend.”

Below are other celebrities who have shared their grief and sadness over the death of Lisa Marie:

Donatella Versace

Octavia Spencer

Rita Wilson

Leann Rimes

Bette Middler

Garbage

Utterly devastated to learn of the hideously premature death of a surprisingly sweet, fierce, generous, talented and painfully vulnerable Lisa Marie Presley.

