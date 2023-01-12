Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest

Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley was taken to hospital on Thursday after going into cardiac arrest, several media outlets reported.

An LA County Sheriff’s Department representative told The Hollywood Reporter that officers had responded to a call in the city of Calabasas for a female in her 50s who was suffering cardiac arrest.

At the scene, paramedics performed CPR on the 54-year-old singer and were able to regain a pulse before she was transported to a nearby hospital, TMZ reported.

Calabasas is a bedroom community located north of Hollywood and Beverly Hills, where Presley's mother lives.

Presley is the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

She and her mother attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday night with Austin Butler, who picked up the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Presley's father in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film Elvis.

In his acceptance speech, he thanked the Presley family, who were executive producers on the film.

Presley is the mother of actress Riley Keough and shares twin daughters Harper and Finley Aaron with her ex-husband, guitarist Michael Lockwood. Her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide at her home in July 2020.

She was also married to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.