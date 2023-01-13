Lisa Marie Presley dies aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley, a musician and the only daughter of Elvis, died on Thursday after being taken to hospital in the Los Angeles area. She was 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother Priscilla Presley said.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department representative told The Hollywood Reporter that officers had responded to a call in the city of Calabasas, to attend to a woman in her 50s who was suffering a cardiac arrest.

At the scene, paramedics performed CPR on Lisa Marie and were able to regain a pulse before she was taken to a nearby hospital, TMZ reported.

Calabasas is a bedroom community north of Hollywood and Beverly Hills, where Priscilla lives.

Lisa Marie and her mother attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday night with Austin Butler, who picked up the Best Actor award for his portrayal of her father in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film Elvis.

She called Butler’s portrayal “mind-blowing” during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I really didn't know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she said of Luhrmann's film.

“I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant.”

In his acceptance speech, Butler thanked the Presley family, who were executive producers on the film.

“The Presley family, thank you guys for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” he said. “Lisa Marie and Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Lisa Marie was the mother of actress Riley Keough with first husband Danny Keough and had twin daughters Harper and Finley with her former husband, guitarist Michael Lockwood.

Her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in July 2020.

She was also married to Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage.

Tributes and condolences poured in, including social media posts from friends John Travolta, actress Leah Remini, Bette Midler and the family of Jackson.

Travolta wrote on Instagram: “Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again.”