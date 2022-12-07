People's Choice Awards 2022: All the red carpet fashion and full winners list

The 48th People’s Choice Awards took place in California on Tuesday night, with stars of music, television and fashion turning out for the occasion.

Among those in attendance at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica were Ryan Reynolds, who was honoured with the People’s Icon Award; Lizzo, who received the People’s Champion honour; and Shania Twain, who was named this year’s Music Icon.

Twain wore an attention-grabbing custom look by Rodarte for the occasion, featuring a leopard hood, mesh panelling and black velvet skirt.

Lizzo, meanwhile, wore an ornate navy patterned silk gown by Alexander McQueen, which she paired with matching shoes in the same print and chunky gold jewellery

Elsewhere on the red carpet, actress and director Olivia Wilde, whose film Don't Worry Darling won Drama Movie of the Year, looked chic in a delicate lace dress by Dior, while Sarah Michelle Gellar wore a drop pearl-embellished black velvet gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Model and television host Heidi Klum chose a white geometric mini dress by Maison Blanche, splashed with a lime green print, which she matched with thigh-high white boots.

Elsewhere, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift were named Male and Female Artist of the year, although neither attended in person to collect their awards.

Seven-piece K-pop band BTS were named Group of the Year, while Carrie Underwood was crowned Country Star of the Year.

Lizzo also took home Song of the Year for About Damn Time, while Swift’s Midnights was named Album of the Year.

See the full list of winners on the night below:

Male artist of 2022

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Drake

WINNER: Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Luke Combs

The Weeknd

Female artist of 2022

Beyonce

Camila Cabello

Doja Cat

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Group of 2022

WINNER: BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

Blackpink

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Maneskin

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

Song of 2022

WINNER: About Damn Time – Lizzo

As It Was – Harry Styles

Break My Soul – Beyonce

First Class – Jack Harlow

Hold My Hand – Lady Gaga

Me Porto Bonito – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj

Wait For U – Future Featuring Drake & Tems

Album of 2022

Dawn FM – The Weeknd

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

WINNER: Midnights – Taylor Swift

Mr Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance – Beyonce

Special – Lizzo

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Country artist of 2022

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett

Latin artist of 2022

Anitta

Bad Bunny

WINNER: Becky G

Shakira

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalia

Sebastian Yatra

New artist of 2022

Chloe Dove

Cameron Gayle

WINNER: Latto

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Muni Long

Saucy Santana

Steve Lacy

Music video of 2022

WINNER: Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

As It Was – Harry Styles

Left and Right (feat Jung Kook of BTS) – Charlie Puth

Let Somebody Go – Coldplay X Selena Gomez

Oh My God – Adele

Pink Venom – Blackpink

Provenza – Karol G

Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official – BTS

Concert tour of 2022

WINNER: BTS Permission to Dance on Stage

Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour

Ed Sheeran Tour

Harry Styles Love on Tour

Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball

Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour

Social celebrity of 2022

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Reese Witherspoon

WINNER: Selena Gomez

Snoop Dogg

Movie of 2022

Bullet Train

WINNER: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elvis

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

The Batman

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

Comedy movie of 2022

Fire Island

Hustle

Hocus Pocus 2

Marry Me

Senior Year

WINNER: The Adam Project

The Lost City

Ticket to Paradise

Action movie of 2022

Black Adam

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Jurassic World Dominion

The Batman

The Woman King

Thor: Love and Thunder

WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

Drama movie of 2022

Nope

Death on the Nile

WINNER: Don’t Worry Darling

Elvis

Halloween Ends

Luckiest Girl Alive

Scream

Where the Crawdads Sing

Male movie star of 2022

Brad Pitt – Bullet Train

WINNER: Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope

Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam

Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Female movie star of 2022

WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile

Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me

Joey King – Bullet Train

Keke Palmer – Nope

Queen Latifah – Hustle

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Drama movie star of 2022

WINNER: Austin Butler – Elvis

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope

Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling

Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Lee Curtis – Halloween Ends

Keke Palmer – Nope

Mila Kunis – Luckiest Girl Alive

Comedy movie star of 2022

WINNER: Adam Sandler – Hustle

Channing Tatum – The Lost City

Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me

Julia Roberts – Ticket to Paradise

Queen Latifah – Hustle

Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Action movie star of 2022

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion

Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam

WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Joey King – Bullet Train

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Zoe Kravitz – The Batman

Show of 2022

Abbott Elementary

Better Call Saul

Grey’s Anatomy

House of the Dragon

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Saturday Night Live

WINNER: Stranger Things

This Is Us

Drama show of 2022

Better Call Saul

Cobra Kai

Euphoria

WINNER: Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Ozark

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

Comedy show of 2022

Abbott Elementary

black.ish

Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Young Rock

Young Sheldon