People's Choice Awards 2022: All the red carpet fashion and full winners list

The 48th People’s Choice Awards took place in California on Tuesday night, with stars of music, television and fashion turning out for the occasion.
Among those in attendance at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica were Ryan Reynolds, who was honoured with the People’s Icon Award; Lizzo, who received the People’s Champion honour; and Shania Twain, who was named this year’s Music Icon.
Twain wore an attention-grabbing custom look by Rodarte for the occasion, featuring a leopard hood, mesh panelling and black velvet skirt.
Lizzo, meanwhile, wore an ornate navy patterned silk gown by Alexander McQueen, which she paired with matching shoes in the same print and chunky gold jewellery
Elsewhere on the red carpet, actress and director Olivia Wilde, whose film Don't Worry Darling won Drama Movie of the Year, looked chic in a delicate lace dress by Dior, while Sarah Michelle Gellar wore a drop pearl-embellished black velvet gown by Oscar de la Renta.
Model and television host Heidi Klum chose a white geometric mini dress by Maison Blanche, splashed with a lime green print, which she matched with thigh-high white boots.
Elsewhere, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift were named Male and Female Artist of the year, although neither attended in person to collect their awards.
Seven-piece K-pop band BTS were named Group of the Year, while Carrie Underwood was crowned Country Star of the Year.
Lizzo also took home Song of the Year for About Damn Time, while Swift’s Midnights was named Album of the Year.
See the full list of winners on the night below:
Male artist of 2022
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Drake
WINNER: Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Luke Combs
The Weeknd
Female artist of 2022
Beyonce
Camila Cabello
Doja Cat
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Group of 2022
WINNER: BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
Blackpink
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Maneskin
OneRepublic
Panic! At The Disco
Song of 2022
WINNER: About Damn Time – Lizzo
As It Was – Harry Styles
Break My Soul – Beyonce
First Class – Jack Harlow
Hold My Hand – Lady Gaga
Me Porto Bonito – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj
Wait For U – Future Featuring Drake & Tems
Album of 2022
Dawn FM – The Weeknd
Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
Harry’s House – Harry Styles
WINNER: Midnights – Taylor Swift
Mr Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance – Beyonce
Special – Lizzo
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
Country artist of 2022
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Thomas Rhett
Latin artist of 2022
Anitta
Bad Bunny
WINNER: Becky G
Shakira
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalia
Sebastian Yatra
New artist of 2022
Chloe Dove
Cameron Gayle
WINNER: Latto
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Muni Long
Saucy Santana
Steve Lacy
Music video of 2022
WINNER: Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
As It Was – Harry Styles
Left and Right (feat Jung Kook of BTS) – Charlie Puth
Let Somebody Go – Coldplay X Selena Gomez
Oh My God – Adele
Pink Venom – Blackpink
Provenza – Karol G
Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official – BTS
Concert tour of 2022
WINNER: BTS Permission to Dance on Stage
Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour
Ed Sheeran Tour
Harry Styles Love on Tour
Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball
Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour
Social celebrity of 2022
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Reese Witherspoon
WINNER: Selena Gomez
Snoop Dogg
Movie of 2022
Bullet Train
WINNER: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Elvis
Jurassic World Dominion
Nope
The Batman
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick
Comedy movie of 2022
Fire Island
Hustle
Hocus Pocus 2
Marry Me
Senior Year
WINNER: The Adam Project
The Lost City
Ticket to Paradise
Action movie of 2022
Black Adam
Bullet Train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Jurassic World Dominion
The Batman
The Woman King
Thor: Love and Thunder
WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick
Drama movie of 2022
Nope
Death on the Nile
WINNER: Don’t Worry Darling
Elvis
Halloween Ends
Luckiest Girl Alive
Scream
Where the Crawdads Sing
Male movie star of 2022
Brad Pitt – Bullet Train
WINNER: Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion
Daniel Kaluuya – Nope
Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam
Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Female movie star of 2022
WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile
Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me
Joey King – Bullet Train
Keke Palmer – Nope
Queen Latifah – Hustle
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Drama movie star of 2022
WINNER: Austin Butler – Elvis
Daniel Kaluuya – Nope
Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling
Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile
Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Lee Curtis – Halloween Ends
Keke Palmer – Nope
Mila Kunis – Luckiest Girl Alive
Comedy movie star of 2022
WINNER: Adam Sandler – Hustle
Channing Tatum – The Lost City
Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me
Julia Roberts – Ticket to Paradise
Queen Latifah – Hustle
Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Action movie star of 2022
Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion
Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam
WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Joey King – Bullet Train
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Zoe Kravitz – The Batman
Show of 2022
Abbott Elementary
Better Call Saul
Grey’s Anatomy
House of the Dragon
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Saturday Night Live
WINNER: Stranger Things
This Is Us
Drama show of 2022
Better Call Saul
Cobra Kai
Euphoria
WINNER: Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Ozark
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
Comedy show of 2022
Abbott Elementary
black.ish
Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Never Have I Ever
Saturday Night Live
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Young Rock
Young Sheldon