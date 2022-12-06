The Fashion Awards 2022: Best red carpet looks as stars turn out in force

Some of the world’s most stylish stars turned out on Monday night for The Fashion Awards 2022, held at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Names from the entertainment world including Florence Pugh, Irina Shayk, Tilda Swinton and Rita Ora were in attendance, as the brightest fashion stars of the year were honoured.

Dutch-Palestinian model Bella Hadid was named Model of the Year, although she was not there in person to collect her award.

Pugh presented the Designer of the Year award to Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, while British hairdresser Katie Grand was awarded the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.

The awards, organised by the British Fashion Council, also marked 30 years since the launch of Newgen, the initiative set up to help up-and-coming designers showcase their collections at London Fashion Week. The late designer Lee Alexander McQueen got his first break through Newgen.

The ceremony opened with a Year in Review film, hosted by actress Christine Quinn, diving star Tom Daley and comedian Munya Chawawa, showing key fashion moments that have defined this year.

There was also a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, with models including Lila Moss, Kate Moss's daughter, showcasing styles championed by the late monarch during her 70-year reign.

The tribute was presented by supermodel Naomi Campbell, as models walked around the stage wearing the looks designed by Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Vivienne Westwood, Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney.

Naturally, stars brought their fashion A-game on the red carpet, with plenty of daring, statement looks on show.

Campbell wore a silver sequinned cape dress by Valentino, while Pugh had on a deep red satin gown by the same designer.

Actress Lily James was seen in a romantic white sheer ruffled gown by Rodarte, while singer FKA twigs sported a daring asymmetrical look by Rick Owens, which she toughened up with a puffer jacket and leather boots.

