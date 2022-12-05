Stars look glam at British Independent Film Awards as Aftersun takes seven prizes

Elite British actors and film industry professionals looked glamorous on the red carpet in London on Sunday night, as they attended the 25th annual British Independent Film Awards in Old Billingsgate Market.
Don't Worry Darling actress Florence Pugh was among them, wearing a feminine blush-pink dress by Rodarte with a detached mesh train she clearly enjoyed posing with.
The Sandman star Jenna Coleman also joined, opting for an off-the-shoulder semi-sheer floor-length black dress with frilled embellishments, while Normal People actress Daisy Edgar-Jones donned a chic black trouser suit dotted with silver sequins.
Charlotte Wells's directorial debut in the feature film category, Aftersun, took home seven awards from 16 nominations, far more than any other nominee.
The film, which spans 20 years, follows Sophie (Frankie Corio) from the age of 11 on holiday with her father in Turkey, ending with her in adulthood reflecting on that experience.
Edgar-Jones presented Wells the award for Best British Independent Film, as Aftersun also took Best Director, Best Debut Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Music Supervision.
Georgia Oakley's Blue Jeans took a handful of awards, with Best Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance going to actresses Rosy McEwen and Kerrie Hayes, respectively. It also got Best Debut Screenwriter and Best Casting.
Arab film Our River...Our Sky (Kulshi Makoo in Arabic) won Best Ensemble Performance, which includes acting by cast members Zainab Joda, Darina Al Joundi, Amed Hashimi, Mahmoud Abo Al Abbas, Basim Hajar, Labwa Arab, Meriam Abbas and Siham Mustafa.
The story, set in Baghdad against a backdrop of violence, which takes place between Christmas and Eid Al Adha in 2006, follows Sara (Al Joundi), a single mother and novelist who is unable to write as she's shocked into silence by her surroundings.
The new category Best Joint Lead Performance went to Tamara Lawrance and Letitia Wright, for The Silent Twins, based on a true story about twins who could only communicate with each other.
Romantic dramedy The Worst Person in the World by director Joachim Trier, which was nominated for two Oscars earlier this year, took Best International Independent Film.
Here's a list of winners at this year's British Independent Film Awards:
The Richard Harris Award For Outstanding Contribution By An Actor To British Film
Samantha Morton
The Special Jury Prize
Open Door
Best British Independent Film
WINNER: Aftersun – Charlotte Wells, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak, Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson
Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley, Helene Sifre
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Sophie Hyde, Katy Brand, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski
Living – Oliver Hermanus, Kazuo Ishiguro, Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen
The Wonder – Sebastian Lelio, Emma Donoghue, Alice Birch, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Ed Guiney
Best Director
Oliver Hermanus – Living
Sophie Hyde – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Sebastian Lelio – The Wonder
Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean
WINNER: Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Best Screenplay
Katy Brand – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Sebastian Lelio, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue – The Wonder
Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean
WINNER: Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Best Lead Performance
Sally Hawkins – The Lost King
Cosmo Jarvis – It Is In Us All
Emma Mackey – Emily
WINNER: Rosy McEwen – Blue Jean
Bill Nighy – Living
Florence Pugh – The Wonder
Emily Watson – God’s Creatures
Hala Zein – Nezouh
Best Supporting Performance
Zoey Deutch – The Outfit
Aisling Franciosi – God’s Creatures
Lucy Halliday – Blue Jean
WINNER: Kerrie Hayes – Blue Jean
Zainab Joda – Our River…Our Sky
Fatma Mohamed – Flux Gourmet
Paul Mescal – God’s Creatures
Fionn Whitehead – Emily
Aimee Lou Wood – Living
Best Joint Lead Performance
Frankie Corio, Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Daryl McCormack, Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear – Men
WINNER: Tamara Lawrance, Letitia Wright – The Silent Twins
Best Ensemble Performance
Blue Jean, including Rosy McEwen, Kerrie Hayes, Lucy Halliday, Lydia Page, Stacy Abalogun, Farrah Cave, Amy Booth-Steel
Emily, including Amelia Gething, Emma Mackey, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Fionn Whitehead, Alexandra Dowling, Gemma Jones, Adrian Dunbar
Flux Gourmet, including Makis Papadimitriou, Gwendoline Christie, Asa Butterfield, Fatma Mohamed, Ariane Labed, Richard Bremmer
WINNER: Our River…Our Sky, including Zainab Joda, Darina Al Joundi, Amed Hashimi, Mahmoud Abo Al Abbas, Basim Hajar, Labwa Arab, Meriam Abbas, Siham Mustafa
The Wonder, including Kila Lord Cassidy, Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Toby Jones, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Ciaran Hinds, Brian F O’Byrne, Josie Walker
Breakthrough Performance
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Leo Long – I Used To Be Famous
Kila Lord Cassidy – The Wonder
Rosy McEwen – Blue Jean
WINNER: Safia Oakley-Green – The Origin
The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)
Andrew Cumming – The Origin
Thomas Hardiman – Medusa Deluxe
Frances O’Connor – Emily
Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean
WINNER: Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary
WINNER: Kathryn Ferguson – Nothing Compares
Victoria Fiore – Nascondino [Hide & Seek]
Leah Gordon, Eddie Hutton Mills – Kanaval
Jono McLeod – My Old School
Becky Hutner – Fashion Reimagined
Breakthrough Producer
Aleksandra Bilic, Jennifer Corcoran – Nascondino [Hide & Seek]
Paul Kennedy – Nightride [also produced by Jon Silk]
Rupert Majendie – Brian And Charles
WINNER: Nadira Murray – Winners [also produced by Paul Welsh]
Helene Sifre – Blue Jean
Best Debut Screenwriter
Shane Crowley – God’s Creatures
David Earl, Chris Hayward – Brian And Charles
Ruth Greenberg – The Origin
WINNER: Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
The Raindance Discovery Award
Electric Malady – Marie Liden, Aimara Reques
Fadia’s Tree – Sarah Beddington, Susan Simnett
Off The Rails – Peter Day, Grant Keir, Rob Alexander
Rebellion – Elena Sanchez Bellot, Maia Kenworthy, Kat Mansoor
WINNER: Winners – Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh
Best Feature Documentary
My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan – Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie
My Old School – Jono McLeod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein
Nascondino [Hide & Seek] – Victoria Fiore, Jennifer Corcoran, Aleksandra Bilic
WINNER: Nothing Compares – Kathryn Ferguson, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie
Young Plato – Neasa Ni Chianain, Declan McGrath, David Rane
Best British Short Film
A Fox In The Night – Keeran Anwar Blessie, Benjamin Jacob Smith Honesty Roxy Rezvany, Emily Renee, Elly Camisa
Sandstorm – Seemab Gul, Abid Aziz Merchant
Scale – Joseph Pierce, Helene Mitjavile
WINNER: Too Rough – Sean Lionadh, Ross McKenzie, Alfredo Covelli
Best International Independent Film
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov
Close – Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens, Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens
Decision To Leave – Park Chan-wook, Chung Seo-kyung
Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca
WINNER: The Worst Person In The World – Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Thomas Robsahm
Best Casting
WINNER: Shaheen Baig – Blue Jean
Leila Bertrand – Our River…Our Sky
Kharmel Cochrane – The Silent Twins
Kahleen Crawford – Living
Lucy Pardee – Aftersun
Best Costume Design
WINNER: Jenny Beavan – Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Saffron Cullane – Flux Gourmet
Odile Dicks-Mireaux – The Wonder
Frank Gallacher – Aftersun
Sandy Powell – Living
Best Cinematography
Alfredo De Juan – Nascondino [Hide & Seek]
Rob Hardy – Men
Joel Honeywell – Kanaval
WINNER: Gregory Oke – Aftersun
Ari Wegner – The Wonder
Best Editing
Joanna Crickmay – Elizabeth: A Portrait In Parts
Izabella Curry – Blue Jean
Matyas Fekete – Flux Gourmet
Mick Mahon – Nothing Compares
WINNER: Blair McClendon – Aftersun
Best Original Music
Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans – God’s Creatures
Oliver Coates – Aftersun
WINNER: Matthew Herbert – The Wonder
Adam Janota Bzowski – The Origin
Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow – Men
Best Effects
Chris Marshall – The Feast
WINNER: David Simpson – Men
Ahmed Yousry – Nezouh
Best Sound
WINNER: Tim Harrison, Raoul Brand, Cassandra Rutledge – Flux Gourmet
Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Gillian Dodders, Howard Bargoff, Mitch Low – Men
Jovan Ajder – Aftersun
Hugh Fox, Ben Baird – The Wonder
Dom Corbisiero, Dai Shell – The Feast
Best Make-Up and Hair Design
Oya Aygor, Murat Cagin – Aftersun
Morna Ferguson, Lorri Ann King – The Wonder
Siobhan Harper-Ryan – Flux Gourmet
Niamh Morrison – The Origin
WINNER: Eugene Souleiman, Scarlett O’Connell – Medusa Deluxe
Best Music Supervision
WINNER: Lucy Bright – Aftersun
Phil Canning – The Phantom Of The Open
Rupert Hollier – Living
Best Production Design
Fletcher Jarvis – Flux Gourmet
Grant Montgomery – The Wonder
Helen Scott – Living
Billur Turan – Aftersun
Gary Williamson – Medusa Deluxe