Stars look glam at British Independent Film Awards as Aftersun takes seven prizes

Elite British actors and film industry professionals looked glamorous on the red carpet in London on Sunday night, as they attended the 25th annual British Independent Film Awards in Old Billingsgate Market.

Don't Worry Darling actress Florence Pugh was among them, wearing a feminine blush-pink dress by Rodarte with a detached mesh train she clearly enjoyed posing with.

The Sandman star Jenna Coleman also joined, opting for an off-the-shoulder semi-sheer floor-length black dress with frilled embellishments, while Normal People actress Daisy Edgar-Jones donned a chic black trouser suit dotted with silver sequins.

British actor Daisy Edgar Jones attends the British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate Market. EPA

Charlotte Wells's directorial debut in the feature film category, Aftersun, took home seven awards from 16 nominations, far more than any other nominee.

The film, which spans 20 years, follows Sophie (Frankie Corio) from the age of 11 on holiday with her father in Turkey, ending with her in adulthood reflecting on that experience.

Edgar-Jones presented Wells the award for Best British Independent Film, as Aftersun also took Best Director, Best Debut Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Music Supervision.

Georgia Oakley's Blue Jeans took a handful of awards, with Best Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance going to actresses Rosy McEwen and Kerrie Hayes, respectively. It also got Best Debut Screenwriter and Best Casting.

Arab film Our River...Our Sky (Kulshi Makoo in Arabic) won Best Ensemble Performance, which includes acting by cast members Zainab Joda, Darina Al Joundi, Amed Hashimi, Mahmoud Abo Al Abbas, Basim Hajar, Labwa Arab, Meriam Abbas and Siham Mustafa.

The story, set in Baghdad against a backdrop of violence, which takes place between Christmas and Eid Al Adha in 2006, follows Sara (Al Joundi), a single mother and novelist who is unable to write as she's shocked into silence by her surroundings.

The new category Best Joint Lead Performance went to Tamara Lawrance and Letitia Wright, for The Silent Twins, based on a true story about twins who could only communicate with each other.

Romantic dramedy The Worst Person in the World by director Joachim Trier, which was nominated for two Oscars earlier this year, took Best International Independent Film.

Here's a list of winners at this year's British Independent Film Awards:

The Richard Harris Award For Outstanding Contribution By An Actor To British Film

Samantha Morton

The Special Jury Prize

Open Door

Best British Independent Film

WINNER: Aftersun – Charlotte Wells, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak, Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson

Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley, Helene Sifre

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Sophie Hyde, Katy Brand, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski

Living – Oliver Hermanus, Kazuo Ishiguro, Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen

The Wonder – Sebastian Lelio, Emma Donoghue, Alice Birch, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Ed Guiney

Best Director

Oliver Hermanus – Living

Sophie Hyde – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Sebastian Lelio – The Wonder

Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean

WINNER: Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Best Screenplay

Katy Brand – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Sebastian Lelio, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue – The Wonder

Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean

WINNER: Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Best Lead Performance

Sally Hawkins – The Lost King

Cosmo Jarvis – It Is In Us All

Emma Mackey – Emily

WINNER: Rosy McEwen – Blue Jean

Bill Nighy – Living

Florence Pugh – The Wonder

Emily Watson – God’s Creatures

Hala Zein – Nezouh

Best Supporting Performance

Zoey Deutch – The Outfit

Aisling Franciosi – God’s Creatures

Lucy Halliday – Blue Jean

WINNER: Kerrie Hayes – Blue Jean

Zainab Joda – Our River…Our Sky

Fatma Mohamed – Flux Gourmet

Paul Mescal – God’s Creatures

Fionn Whitehead – Emily

Aimee Lou Wood – Living

Best Joint Lead Performance

Frankie Corio, Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Daryl McCormack, Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear – Men

WINNER: Tamara Lawrance, Letitia Wright – The Silent Twins

Best Ensemble Performance

Blue Jean, including Rosy McEwen, Kerrie Hayes, Lucy Halliday, Lydia Page, Stacy Abalogun, Farrah Cave, Amy Booth-Steel

Emily, including Amelia Gething, Emma Mackey, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Fionn Whitehead, Alexandra Dowling, Gemma Jones, Adrian Dunbar

Flux Gourmet, including Makis Papadimitriou, Gwendoline Christie, Asa Butterfield, Fatma Mohamed, Ariane Labed, Richard Bremmer

WINNER: Our River…Our Sky, including Zainab Joda, Darina Al Joundi, Amed Hashimi, Mahmoud Abo Al Abbas, Basim Hajar, Labwa Arab, Meriam Abbas, Siham Mustafa

The Wonder, including Kila Lord Cassidy, Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Toby Jones, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Ciaran Hinds, Brian F O’Byrne, Josie Walker

Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Leo Long – I Used To Be Famous

Kila Lord Cassidy – The Wonder

Rosy McEwen – Blue Jean

WINNER: Safia Oakley-Green – The Origin

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)

Andrew Cumming – The Origin

Thomas Hardiman – Medusa Deluxe

Frances O’Connor – Emily

Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean

WINNER: Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

WINNER: Kathryn Ferguson – Nothing Compares

Victoria Fiore – Nascondino [Hide & Seek]

Leah Gordon, Eddie Hutton Mills – Kanaval

Jono McLeod – My Old School

Becky Hutner – Fashion Reimagined

Breakthrough Producer

Aleksandra Bilic, Jennifer Corcoran – Nascondino [Hide & Seek]

Paul Kennedy – Nightride [also produced by Jon Silk]

Rupert Majendie – Brian And Charles

WINNER: Nadira Murray – Winners [also produced by Paul Welsh]

Helene Sifre – Blue Jean

Best Debut Screenwriter

Shane Crowley – God’s Creatures

David Earl, Chris Hayward – Brian And Charles

Ruth Greenberg – The Origin

WINNER: Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

The Raindance Discovery Award

Electric Malady – Marie Liden, Aimara Reques

Fadia’s Tree – Sarah Beddington, Susan Simnett

Off The Rails – Peter Day, Grant Keir, Rob Alexander

Rebellion – Elena Sanchez Bellot, Maia Kenworthy, Kat Mansoor

WINNER: Winners – Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh

Best Feature Documentary

My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan – Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie

My Old School – Jono McLeod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein

Nascondino [Hide & Seek] – Victoria Fiore, Jennifer Corcoran, Aleksandra Bilic

WINNER: Nothing Compares – Kathryn Ferguson, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie

Young Plato – Neasa Ni Chianain, Declan McGrath, David Rane

Best British Short Film

A Fox In The Night – Keeran Anwar Blessie, Benjamin Jacob Smith Honesty Roxy Rezvany, Emily Renee, Elly Camisa

Sandstorm – Seemab Gul, Abid Aziz Merchant

Scale – Joseph Pierce, Helene Mitjavile

WINNER: Too Rough – Sean Lionadh, Ross McKenzie, Alfredo Covelli

Best International Independent Film

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov

Close – Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens, Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens

Decision To Leave – Park Chan-wook, Chung Seo-kyung

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca

WINNER: The Worst Person In The World – Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Thomas Robsahm

Best Casting

WINNER: Shaheen Baig – Blue Jean

Leila Bertrand – Our River…Our Sky

Kharmel Cochrane – The Silent Twins

Kahleen Crawford – Living

Lucy Pardee – Aftersun

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Jenny Beavan – Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Saffron Cullane – Flux Gourmet

Odile Dicks-Mireaux – The Wonder

Frank Gallacher – Aftersun

Sandy Powell – Living

Best Cinematography

Alfredo De Juan – Nascondino [Hide & Seek]

Rob Hardy – Men

Joel Honeywell – Kanaval

WINNER: Gregory Oke – Aftersun

Ari Wegner – The Wonder

Best Editing

Joanna Crickmay – Elizabeth: A Portrait In Parts

Izabella Curry – Blue Jean

Matyas Fekete – Flux Gourmet

Mick Mahon – Nothing Compares

WINNER: Blair McClendon – Aftersun

Best Original Music

Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans – God’s Creatures

Oliver Coates – Aftersun

WINNER: Matthew Herbert – The Wonder

Adam Janota Bzowski – The Origin

Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow – Men

Best Effects

Chris Marshall – The Feast

WINNER: David Simpson – Men

Ahmed Yousry – Nezouh

Best Sound

WINNER: Tim Harrison, Raoul Brand, Cassandra Rutledge – Flux Gourmet

Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Gillian Dodders, Howard Bargoff, Mitch Low – Men

Jovan Ajder – Aftersun

Hugh Fox, Ben Baird – The Wonder

Dom Corbisiero, Dai Shell – The Feast

Best Make-Up and Hair Design

Oya Aygor, Murat Cagin – Aftersun

Morna Ferguson, Lorri Ann King – The Wonder

Siobhan Harper-Ryan – Flux Gourmet

Niamh Morrison – The Origin

WINNER: Eugene Souleiman, Scarlett O’Connell – Medusa Deluxe

Best Music Supervision

WINNER: Lucy Bright – Aftersun

Phil Canning – The Phantom Of The Open

Rupert Hollier – Living

Best Production Design

Fletcher Jarvis – Flux Gourmet

Grant Montgomery – The Wonder

Helen Scott – Living

Billur Turan – Aftersun

Gary Williamson – Medusa Deluxe