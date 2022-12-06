Who was Abdulhussain Abdulredha, the Kuwaiti actor honoured by Google?

On this day, in 1939, Abdulhussain Abdulredha was born in Kuwait to a seaman and homemaker.

He went on to become famous across the region, as he forged a career in show business, becoming an esteemed actor, singer, playwright and comedian.

Google has paid homage to the man on what would have been his 83rd birthday with a doodle illustrated by guest artist Ahmed Al-Refaie, who lives in Kuwait City.

Abdulredha was the seventh of 14 children.

He studied printmaking in Egypt and Germany before entering the entertainment business.

Abdulhussain Abdulredha died in 2017 in London after a life on the stage and in comedy. Photo: MBC

Over his 50-year career, he became particularly well known for his work in the tragi-comedy genre, where he highlighted important social issues, and performed in and produced more than 30 plays and television series.

In 2006, Abdulredha founded Funoon TV, which was the first Arabic-language channel to focus on comedy material.

He died in 2017 aged 78 after going into intensive care following surgery in London.

"Abdulhussain is remembered for his bold social commentary, powerful singing voice, and being a father figure of Kuwait comedy," reads the Google description.

"His comedy not only provided entertainment but also encouraged the audience to contemplate issues affecting Arab societies."

Alrefaie, who goes by the monniker owaikeo, says he was "delighted" to represent Kuwait by illustrating a doodle on behalf of a "cultural icon".

"Abdulhussain Abdulredha is well known and I used to watch his plays on TV when I was younger and was amazed by his comedic performances," he tells Google in an interview. "My concept draws inspiration from my memories where Abdulhussain shines on stage with an audience bursting with laughter."

In order to create the doodle, Alrefaie went back through Abdulredha's work for inspiration. "It really helped me capture his humor and personality in the composition and art style," he explains.

Google pays homage to the Mena region

The search engine often pays tribute to famous figures across the Mena region.

Already this month, Google ran an animated doodle of the UAE's flag fluttering in the wind is visible on homepages across the nation on Friday, as the search engine giant marks the country's 51st National Day.

Once users clicked on the animation, fireworks shot across the web page in green, white and black, the colours of the UAE flag, which Google explained "represent courage, prosperity, peace and strength of mind".

A few days earlier, Emirati poet Ousha bint Khalifa Al Suwaidi, or Ousha the Poet, was honoured with a dedicated doodle.

One of the greatest Nabati poets of the 20th century, Al Suwaidi was recognised on November 28 in 2011 for her contributions to literature.

Last month, Google also honoured Egyptian scientist and marine biologist Hamed Gohar, who was known by a whole generation of Arabs as the host of Sea World, a TV show he fronted for more than 18 years.

