UAE's 51st National Day marked with a Google Doodle

An animated Google Doodle of the UAE's flag fluttering in the wind is visible on homepages across the nation on Friday, as the search engine giant marks the country's 51st National Day.

Once users click on the animation, fireworks shoot across the web page in green, white and black, the colours of the UAE flag, which Google explains "represent courage, prosperity, peace and strength of mind".

Fireworks shoot across the homepage. Photo: Google

"On this day in 1971, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, Al Ain, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain united to form one country," reads Google's description of the doodle. "Ras Al Khaimah, the seventh emirate, joined the following year to complete what is now known as the United Arab Emirates.

"Celebrations kick off with an exhilarating show at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Thousands of people gather to watch orchestras, musicians and aerobatic displays. After national leaders give speeches to honour the country's founding fathers, fireworks splash across the Abu Dhabi skyline as festivities carry into the night."

Scroll through the gallery below to see how the UAE is marking its 51st National Day

Expand Autoplay On the eve of the 51st National Day by Abu Dhabi Marina. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

This isn't the first time Google has marked UAE's National Day.

In 2020, the same animated flag was used, while there were different doodles used in 2015 and 2014, paying homage to various landmarks across the country.

In 2017, a doodle by illustrator Cynthia Yuan Cheng depicted two children in traditional Emirati dress playing with an oryx and falcon, the national animal and national bird of the UAE.

Google pays homage to the Mena region

The search engine often pays tribute to famous figures across the Mena region.

Only this week, Emirati poet Ousha bint Khalifa Al Suwaidi, or Ousha the Poet, was honoured with a dedicated doodle.

One of the greatest Nabati poets of the 20th century, Al Suwaidi was recognised on November 28 in 2011 for her contributions to literature.

Earlier this month, Google honoured Egyptian scientist and marine biologist Hamed Gohar, who was known by a whole generation of Arabs as the host of Sea World, a TV show he fronted for more than 18 years.

Last month, it celebrated the life of Moroccan singer Haja El Hamdaouia, who influenced generations of artists with her innovative style of Moroccan chaabi music.

Earlier, it marked what would have been Egyptian historian Mostafa Abdel-Hamid El Abbadi's 94th birthday.

Scroll through the gallery below to see other regional Google Doodles over the past few years