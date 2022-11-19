Famous people spotted at Deep Dive Dubai, from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed to Will Smith

Dubai is home to some of the most popular attractions — from the soaring heights of the world's tallest tower to the dizzying depths of the world's deepest pool.

And the world has taken note, including celebrities who have jetted into the emirate to visit some of these beloved spots.

One of the newest is Deep Dive Dubai, which opened in July last year. And everyone from Hollywood and Bollywood stars to K-pop sensations have visited.

It is the world’s deepest pool, with a depth of 60 metres, and it features an underwater world with an abandoned streetscape, apartment, garage, arcade and other interesting spots.

Here are some famous people who have been to Deep Dive Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, inaugurated the attraction. He posted an Instagram story of himself in full diving gear on July 7 last year, in which he was seen swimming back to the surface of the pool.

Will Smith

Hollywood actor Will Smith was one of the first celebrities to visit the Dubai attraction, taking the plunge a day after its opening. In a video he posted on social media, Smith says he is a fan of the emirate, stating: "I’m always in Dubai."

"A friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There’s something … weird about it.

“Deep Dive Dubai, I’m about to go down. Deepest pool on Earth … it's madness."

For his 50th birthday in 2018, the Oscar-winning actor went skydiving in Dubai, where he famously forced wife Jada Pinkett-Smith to join him. The adventure was chronicled in his six-episode Facebook Watch show Will Smith's Bucket List.

Steve Aoki

The American DJ and music producer known for massive hits including Waste it on Me, featuring BTS, was spotted at Deep Dive Dubai in June.

"Oh man had such a blast in Dubai I even got to go and scuba for a little while," he said on his YouTube channel.

The DJ is a frequent visitor to the region, having performed several times in the the UAE and Saudi Arabia. He last performed in the UAE in May, alongside Afrojack, at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Aditya Roy Kapur

The Bollywood heart-throb visited Deep Dive Dubai in June while promoting his action film Rashtra Kavach Om.

In the film, Kapur plays Om Rathod, a soldier who loses his father and his memory while on a mission. As he pieces together snippets from his past with the help of his colleague Kavya Sharma, played by Sanjana Sanghi, he uncovers a massive conspiracy and sets out on a journey of revenge to clear his father's name.

Kim Jun-myeon

Better known by his stage name Suho, this K-pop star — a member of Korean-Chinese boy band Exo — has collaborated with the Dubai government to promote the emirate's tourism hotspots.

Visit Dubai posted a video on Twitter showing the singer at several spots in the emirate, including Burj Al Arab and Museum of the Future.

Amr Youssef

The Egyptian actor took the plunge in August last year, being one of the early celebrity visitors to the Dubai attraction. He posted a video of his free-diving experience on Instagram, where he has more than five million followers.

A regular on Egyptian TV, Youssef first appeared in series El Daly in 2007. He went on to star in Egyptian hit show El Mowaten X from 2011.

Deep Dive Dubai has a range of packages starting from Dh400. More information is available at deepdivedubai.com