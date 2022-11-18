Mohamed Salah and football stars projected on Burj Khalifa for Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah was among a number of players who were honoured with a projection on Dubai's Burj Khalifa on Thursday.

It came after the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, where Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas were named the best men and women players in a glittering ceremony at Madinat Jumeirah.

"The @BurjKhalifa lighting up the skies with some of football's biggest legends," the event organisers wrote on the awards' official Twitter account, alongside several photos of the projections. "Have you seen anything more beautiful? We'll wait."

Burj Khalifa is often lit up in celebration of important moments, including world national days and new movie releases.

In June, veteran Indian actor Kamal Haasan, who was in Dubai to promote his highly anticipated film Vikram, attended a special preview of the action thriller, which was beamed on to the facade of Burj Khalifa.

In February, a light show featuring Arabic calligraphy reflecting the Museum of the Future's exterior, designed by acclaimed Emirati artist Mattar Bin Lahej, marked the opening of the new museum.

People have even proposed to their spouses this way, including Ibrahim Zoroub, who pulled off a proposal of staggering heights when he asked his fiancee, Kamilla Bakytova, to marry him via an 828-metre projection. When the dazzling light show began, Bakytova was stunned to see the words “Kamilla, look behind you!” flash up on the building’s facade before turning to find Zoroub on bended knee with a Dh1.6 million diamond ring.

Ibrahim Zoroub proposed to Kamilla Bakytova using an LED display on Burj Khalifa. Photo: Ibrahim Zoroub

France striker Benzema was picked on Thursday for his outstanding performances in 2022 in which his 44 goals in 46 games led Real Madrid to La Liga and Champions League success while Spain midfielder Putellas for her central role in Barcelona’s success last season.

The 13th annual awards honoured international footballers and professionals from across the world for their talent and hard work over the past year, alongside players who have been integral to the success of the game for many years.

TikTok fans once again voted in their millions, this year choosing Liverpool forward and Egypt captain Salah as their TikTok Fans' Player of the Year winner.

A total of 22 awards were presented during the star-studded ceremony, with three of the sport’s biggest names honoured for their outstanding contribution in recent years and presented with Player Career Awards.

Brazillian footballer Romario, who helped his country to win the 1994 World Cup, and the first player to score at least 100 goals for three different clubs; England and Manchester United record goalscorer, Wayne Rooney; and AC Milan's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic were the recipients.

